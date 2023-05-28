The weather is a mixed bag for the next few days, worsening towards the end of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

A week of intermittent showers, sunshine, strong winds and the odd downpour are part of a “mixed bag of cold weather” headed for Whanganui this week, according to MetService.

Meteorologist Clare O’Connor said temperatures would climb into the early 20s. Overnight lows would be mild and would remain under 15C, but weather types would differ.

“A slight low-pressure system will remain over the lower and central North Island for much of the week, bringing sunshine and patchy showers, but will be part of a mixed bag of cold and wet weather,” O’Connor said.

“Strong northerly winds are also on the way, staying across the central North Island on Monday whilst rain continues, easing towards the evening.”

Sunshine with patchy cloud is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a high of 20C for Tuesday. Fresh northwesterly winds would billow through the district throughout the two days.

Rain would return from Thursday onwards, with a chance of a small thunderstorm for Friday, she said.

“From Saturday onwards, the weather will worsen over King’s Birthday Weekend, with heavy showers expected for much of the weekend.”



