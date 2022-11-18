Whanganui residents could expect intermittent rain, despite warm temperatures, this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents could expect intermittent rain, despite warm temperatures, this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is to get intermittent downpours throughout the weekend, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Metservice meteorologist Jessie Owen said there had been a flow of warm, northerly, moist air across the country.

“It’s holding a lot of water in it. Conditions are perfect for showers bubbling up all over the place.”

Owen said throughout Saturday and Sunday there would be showers, but patches of sun could be expected in between.

There was also the possibility for thunderstorms during that period, she said.

“We’ve got a big low pressure system sitting out in the Tasman at the moment.”

But Monday and Tuesday the weather will turn on a more northwesterly flow, Owen said.

“(There are a) couple of fronts coming through, more cloud, one or two showers, periods of rain,” she said.

Temperatures over the next few days would be warm - a high of 23C or 24C. Owen said that was just about average for this time of year.















