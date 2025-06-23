Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui weather: Expect a wet and windy end to the week

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

After a calm start to the week, things are expected to get wet and windy. Photo / NZME

After a calm start to the week, things are expected to get wet and windy. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can expect a sharp turn into rain, wind and warmer temperatures later this week.

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said Tuesday should have “pretty much fine” conditions with no rain expected.

The high temperature is forecast to be 17C and the low 8C.

The overnight temperature jumps to 12C

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle