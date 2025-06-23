Whanganui weather: Expect a wet and windy end to the week

“That will change significantly on Thursday.
“We have rain coming on very early in the morning and it should continue throughout the day and through to the weekend.”
The rain is expected to be accompanied by northerly winds starting on Wednesday, becoming strong on Thursday and through the weekend.
“As the rainfall picks up, the wind will also be picking up,” Mhlongo said.
“The winds may pick up from Wednesday, with the cloudy conditions coming through and the changes in wind circulation from southerly to northerly.”
Despite the change from mostly fine to strong winds and rain, the temperatures are “not changing much”.
Mhlongo said they were forecast to remain similar to Thursday through the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-to-late teens and lows in the early teens.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.