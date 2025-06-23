Whanganui weather: Expect a wet and windy end to the week

After a calm start to the week, things are expected to get wet and windy. Photo / NZME

After a calm start to the week, things are expected to get wet and windy. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can expect a sharp turn into rain, wind and warmer temperatures later this week.

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said Tuesday should have “pretty much fine” conditions with no rain expected.

The high temperature is forecast to be 17C and the low 8C.

The overnight temperature jumps to 12C on Wednesday with a daytime high of 18C.

“Going into Wednesday, there will be a few clouds about but there’s no precipitation,” Mhlongo said.