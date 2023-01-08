Athletes didn't let a bit of wet weather stop them over the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

The rain eased in Whanganui on Sunday, bringing relief to athletes competing in the Colgate Games at Cooks Gardens.

Clubs from around the North Island have spent the weekend in the city.

The event rotates around New Zealand centres annually, and was last held in Whanganui in 2009.

Commonwealth Games 100-metre finalist and New Zealand women’s 100m record-holder Zoe Hobbs was at the track on Sunday.

Originally from Taranaki, she said she competed in Whanganui quite a few times over the years.

“I did the Colgates here when I was 11, some central meets, and a couple of Cooks Classics as well.”

The Colgate Games gave athletes a taste of different events, she said.

“You don’t specialise in any one thing. You do everything and anything.

“When I was [aged] seven to nine, I did 60 metres, 100 metres, 200 metres, and long jump.

“Back then you could only do four events, but it sounds like you can do five now. That gives you an extra chance to try something else.”

Zoe Hobbs competed at the Colgate Games in Whanganui when she was 11. Photo / Mike Tweed

Briar Day, from the Pakuranga Athletics Club, said the rain hadn’t put her athletes off.

“They train in all weather, so they have to race in all weather.

“This is our first time here. It’s a really nice little city.”

A lot of businesses had been closed when visitors went for a look around, and it seemed like they didn’t know about the influx of thousands of people over the weekend, Day said.

According to the athletes, the Cooks Gardens track had been amazing to run on.

“It’s a great opportunity to come to Whanganui, and I would come back for sure,” Day said.

There were more than 1000 registered competitors aged between seven and 14 for this year’s event.

On the track, events ranged from 60m to 1500m, with relays also proving popular.

Field events included long jump, high jump, shot put and discus.

Hobbs said it was all about getting experience, and it didn’t matter if you didn’t come first.

“That doesn’t mean you won’t be a successful athlete.”

The Normanby Amateur Athletics Club brought a team of 30 to Whanganui.

Manager Karen Brooks said outside of the weather, the trip had been a success.

“This is a great locality. You are close to the marshalling tent, and you’re close to where you see the results. We’ve got a corporate box as well.”

The team stayed at Whanganui Collegiate School for the weekend.

“Originally, it was meant to be in Palmerston North, so we booked the perfect motel over there. Then, in June, it was changed to Whanganui and everyone was scrambling for accommodation.

The boys' 400-metre events were run on a dry track on Sunday. Photo / Mike Tweed

“Collegiate has been brilliant. There are five teams, plus officials, staying there.”

Glenn Miscall, from the Mana Amateur Athletic Club, said it was his first time in Whanganui for a running meet.

“You can’t pick the weather - it’s just one of those things. We’re used to it down home, anyway.

“We are staying with family, and some of us have a beautiful Airbnb up the [Whanganui] river.

“This venue is great. There are two grandstands and banks for viewing. I think it’s probably better than Palmerston [North], where it was going to be.”

The club brought 17 athletes to town.

‘We’ve done quite well for a little club. We got gold in the mixed medley [14 years old], and we’re chuffed with that,” Miscall said.

“If there’s thunder and lightning, events might get delayed, but you can run in the rain, no problem at all.”

Hobbs said she began competing at the age of five.

“Back then, it was running relays and jumping through hula hoops. It was literally just fun.

“The cool thing about athletics is there are clubs all over the place. It’s an easy sport to get into from a young age.”

As for 2023, she planned to have more of an international season, and that meant a very long year.

“We’ve got the world champs in August. That’s the target, and that should capture the Paris Olympic qualification window.”