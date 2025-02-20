Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui weather: Clear, sunny weekend ahead

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

A clear, sunny weekend is forecast after a front moves through on Friday. Photo / NZME

A clear, sunny weekend is forecast after a front moves through on Friday. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can say goodbye to the muggy weather as the weekend brings clear skies and south-westerly winds.

A front is expected to move up the North Island on Friday morning, bringing wet conditions but followed by a sunny weekend.

“Some showery conditions are expected in the morning [Friday] - those should persist up until just after midday,” MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said,

“Once that rain moves over, we aren’t expecting any other wet conditions for the weekend.”

The front is expected to clear by Friday evening, relieving this week’s persistent muggy weather, and slightly cooling things down as it moves over.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“After that front moves through, we’re going to have a wind change from north-westerlies to south-westerlies bringing a cooler air mass to the region. That’s going to persist into Saturday and Sunday as well,” Shiviti said.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to have a high of 23C, moving up to 25C on Sunday, with cooler overnight temperatures of 12C-13C.

Cloud cover was not expected to be an issue, with Shiviti forecasting a clear, sunny weekend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle