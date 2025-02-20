Whanganui weather: Clear, sunny weekend ahead

A clear, sunny weekend is forecast after a front moves through on Friday. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can say goodbye to the muggy weather as the weekend brings clear skies and south-westerly winds.

A front is expected to move up the North Island on Friday morning, bringing wet conditions but followed by a sunny weekend.

“Some showery conditions are expected in the morning [Friday] - those should persist up until just after midday,” MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said,

“Once that rain moves over, we aren’t expecting any other wet conditions for the weekend.”

The front is expected to clear by Friday evening, relieving this week’s persistent muggy weather, and slightly cooling things down as it moves over.