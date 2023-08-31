Some morning cloud was expected for Friday in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

The first days of spring are expected to bring warm and fine weather for the Whanganui region.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said overall the weekend was looking to be generally calm and get progressively warmer as the days went on.

The fine conditions were due to a high-pressure system over the region, which arrived yesterday and was expected to last four days.

Today’s weather was expected to be calm with morning clouds and northwesterly winds and a high of 17C.

Saturday would be much of the same with a slightly warmer 18C.

“There could be some easterlies developing but they shouldn’t be too strong,” Clark said.

A low-pressure system would make its way over the country from the north across the weekend, but it was only expected to arrive over Whanganui on Sunday.

It would bring cloudy conditions and the possibility of showers late in the afternoon.

“It should be generally fine but we have that high cloud increasing on Sunday and those south-easterlies start freshening up so a little bit more of a breeze on Sunday.”

However, the warmest conditions of the weekend were also forecast for Sunday with a high of 19C.

These temperatures were above the average for the region in August and September of 14C and 14.7C respectively, but Clark said this was normal for the change of seasons.

“It’s exactly what you expect of spring - it sort of wobbles around that temperature,” she said.



