Whanganui weather: A mild week ahead, but keep the umbrella handy

Mild spring weather with a few showers is on the way for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mild temperatures and scattered showers are the main features of Whanganui’s weather outlook for the week ahead.

After a fine weekend, there will be a cloudy start to Monday followed by a period of rain, possibly heavy, in the afternoon and evening.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said a westerly front moving up from the South Island was bringing rain and slightly cooler temperatures with it.

“A high of 20C is forecast for Monday, following on from the warm weekend weather,” O’Connor said.

“Cloud is expected to increase, with the chance of a shower and northerlies turning to fresh westerlies in the morning.”

An overnight low of 9C was expected to follow, and O’Connor said overnight rain was likely.

“Cloudy and showery weather is expected throughout the week.

“Things will still be quite mild, and the daytime temperatures will stay in the mid to late teens throughout the week,” she said.

A high of 15C was forecast for Tuesday, followed by an overnight low of 9C.

“Northerlies are expected to turn to fresh westerlies in the morning, and there will be increasing cloud with the chance of a shower.”

A high of 17C is expected on Wednesday, followed by an overnight low of 8C.

The day was expected to be cloudy in the morning, but is likely to clear as westerlies turn northerly in the evening.

Thursday’s forecast is for fresh westerlies and partly cloudy skies, with a high of 17C followed by an overnight low of 10C.

Southwesterly winds will feature on Friday, which will have a showery start before clearing and becoming fine later in the day.

A high of 17C was expected followed by an overnight low of 10C.

Clear skies are expected to return on Saturday, when a fine day with westerly breezes is expected. A high of 18C is forecast, followed by an overnight low of 7C.

O’Connor said the temperatures were about average for early September in Whanganui.

