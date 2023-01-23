There could be heavy showers in Whanganui on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

The high-pressure system bringing warm temperatures to Whanganui for most of the summer will be staying put this week.

“Temperatures for the last week of the school holidays are looking pretty darn good for Whanganui,” said MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer.

“The high-pressure system is expected to last throughout the week, so it will be warm, but there are a few other elements sneaking in to bring cloudy weather and rain, possibly heavy at times, [which] is forecast for Wednesday.”

Wednesday’s rain is expected to arrive late morning and last into the evening. The high will once again be 25C with an overnight low of 15C.

Thursday’s forecast is for cloudy conditions, with a high of 25C and an overnight low of 14C.

The clouds will disperse on Friday, for which a high of 26C is forecasted with an overnight low of 15C, and the same conditions are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday.

Whanganui currently has a moderate fire danger rating. However, Fire and Emergency NZ advises visiting checkitsalright.nz on the website before lighting fires.