Māori voters who want to switch electoral rolls before the election will can do so from today until July 13. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Māori voters who wish to change between electoral rolls can now do so thanks to a legislation change which came into effect last Friday.

Up to three months prior to a general election, voters of Māori descent are eligible to choose, as many times as they wish, which roll they prefer to be on.

Whanganui-based Tuākana Education director Daniel “DC” Harding said he was committed to a collaboration with the Electoral Commission to help voters have informed whakaaro [thoughts] around the two rolls.

“It is vital that Māori electors are informed about the Māori Electoral Option and how it works,” Harding said.

“This campaign is an excellent opportunity to engage with our communities and ensure that they have a say in the electoral process.”

As of February 28, 2023, the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate, which spans much of the western, central and lower North Island, including Whanganui Māori, had just under 36,000 voters enrolled on the electorate’s Māori roll.

The 30-34 age range has the most voters, with just under 4000 voters listed.

Harding will be making visits to communities across the district, taking kaupapa around to local constituents and assisting whānau with any queries or concerns they may have about the changes.

“We’re looking for places and spaces to come and have a chat to whānau about the new option and how this will impact on iwi Māori. We have a tight timeframe, so if you would like us to come and chat to your people, please get in touch,” Harding said.

The campaign finishes on July 14, which marks the beginning of the statutory exclusion period leading up to the election.

Contact Daniel Harding by phoning 027 213 2782 or emailing dc@tuakana.co.nz.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.