B-grade masters racing with open women was hotly contested.

The new Accoya-surfaced Whanganui Velodrome was launched with a Christmas Cycling Carnival on Saturday by a team under the leadership of “Mr Cycling”, Ron Cheatley, of Whanganui.

“I’m pleased with our first carnival on the new track, it was a big success,” he said. “The feedback we’re getting from the riders is that the track is very fast, and they’re looking forward to coming back for the next big meet we have.

“We attracted more than 40 riders from as far away as Cambridge and Wellington; going by the feedback and comments on social media, they all enjoyed the racing programme and the new track surface.

Junior classes brought big bunches, showing off local talent with a promising future.

“Unfortunately, we did get a few late scratchings because it was raining from Levin south, and the presumption was that it would be raining here too — but the weather was kind to us.

“The more experienced riders commented on the fast surface of the Accoya wood.

“There is a bit more cosmetic and security work to be done to have the facility looking good and a sporting venue the city can be proud of,” Cheatley said.

Whanganui Cycling Club president Marty Hewson said the weather had been great. “The day was really all about getting the riders back to Whanganui, getting them reacquainted with the track, and giving them an opportunity to race on the boards. There were quite a few young riders there on the day.

“It’s been a good turnout for that, with more spectators than expected. Being a nice warm day, it was pretty quick with the track being warm.

Local legend Glenn Haden leaving no doubt about his time trial credentials, taking a lap from the field in the points race.

“The riders like the track, saying it was good to be back within the region. Outside Cambridge and Invercargill, the two velodromes with roofs, Whanganui is the best velodrome in New Zealand.

“Regionally, this is the best track without a doubt, there’s only three wooden tracks in New Zealand. Whanganui’s was the first wooden track in the country,” Hewson said.

An official at the meeting, Noel Anderson, said it was a really good day to have it.

“There has been some good racing for the first meeting in three years. My son Gary [MBE and a former track and road cyclist from Whanganui who won an Olympic bronze medal and three Commonwealth Games gold medals] thinks it’s pretty good.

“He’s ridden on most of the decent tracks in the world, he thinks it is right up there,” he said.

The next major promotion is likely to be February’s River City Wheelrace Carnival, which will undoubtedly attract even more riders.



