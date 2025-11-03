Before that could happen, a project manager and committee chair were needed, Gibson said.

Librarian Catherine Scudder said the library averaged about 6500 issues a year.

There were more than 200 members, including churches and community groups, Scudder said.

“Having a few extra metres means it’s more of a community space, a space to come and catch up as well as hire toys.”

The first toy library in the world opened in Los Angeles in 1935, according to the Toy Library Federation of New Zealand (TLFNZ).

On its website, the TLFNZ said New Zealand’s first library opened in Hamilton in 1974.

“Since then, others have taken up the challenge and there are now over 175 toy libraries spread between Kerikeri and Invercargill.”

Whanganui’s library opened in 1980, with hundreds of thousands of issues since.

Its current premises at 142 London St (next to the SPCA and Wanganui Road Rodders) were built in 2009 with a bequest from Whanganui toy makers Noel and Margaret Gopperth.

Scudder said a few toys, predominantly puzzles, from the 1980s could still be hired.

“We’ve got just about anything you can think of.

“It keeps things interesting and the more you play, the more you do and the more you learn.”

All toys cost $1 for a two-week hire, with some worth between $300 and $500.

Gibson said a chair and two or three committee members were needed “to spread the load out”.

“We’ve got good systems in place, and good expertise and finance.

“There’s a meeting on the first Friday of the month, often at the Rutland [Arms Inn] and anyone is welcome.”

Gibson said many people did not know the library existed.

“It’s a great thing for the community. It helps reduce the number of toys in the household and it gives lower-income families better access to them.”

The library is open on Thursdays (9.30-11.30am) and Saturdays (10am-noon).

For more information on the Whanganui Toy Library, email whanganuitoylibrary@gmail.com.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.