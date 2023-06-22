Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui top of the national table for domestic visitor spending for April, more than double the growth of next best district

Finn Williams
By
4 mins to read
Bushy Park Homestead's main source of income was domestic tourists. Photo / NZME

Bushy Park Homestead's main source of income was domestic tourists. Photo / NZME

New data has shown Whanganui recorded the best growth for domestic visitor spending of any district in the country for April 2023.

From data collected by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment from 31

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle