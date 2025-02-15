“It could be a long journey, but we all felt the need for a good adventure and it’s all in aid of a good cause,” Hog spokesperson Ian Pringle said.

According to Healthify, prostate cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi men; 4000 are diagnosed annually and it takes 650 lives.

It is most commonly diagnosed in men over 50.

Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Peter Dickens said the group had a vital message.

“This is why the Postie Bike Challenge is so important and why we are very proud and grateful to the Mild Hogs for raising awareness of the disease and vital funds for those affected by it,” Dickens said.

The self-described Mild Hogs will ride the length of New Zealand on 109cc Honda NBC110 motorbikes designed for delivering mail.

The delivery bikes have a maximum speed of 80km/h so the crew will be avoiding motorways.

The six men, on six 109cc Honda NBC110 motorbikes designed for delivering mail, will be without a support vehicle or backup throughout their journey.

“I have very fond memories of waiting for important news to arrive in the letterbox delivered by my friendly postie on their trusty bike,” Dickens said.

“Little did I know that years later, six intrepid men would be making such an amazing effort on these same machines, in support of all those affected by prostate cancer in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The group are staying in Te Kuiti the day before and have used Whanganui as the next tactical stop to rest their bodies, minds and bikes.

“It is to do with the number of kilometres per day that we set as a benchmark, we didn’t want to do any more than 300km,” Pringle said.

Through their efforts, the Mild Hogs will hope to make a difference for those diagnosed, and their families, helping to provide vital support and raising awareness of the disease.

They will wrap up their journey in Bluff on February 27.

A Givealittle page has been set up to support fundraising.