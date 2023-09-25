The Royal Whanganui Opera House will be lit up in pink on October 15 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Royal Whanganui Opera House will be lit up in pink on October 15 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two Whanganui buildings are set to turn pink for an important cause.

The Royal Whanganui Opera House and Whanganui War Memorial Centre will be part of the Global Illumination campaign, supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on October 15. Every year, around 55 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the Whanganui region.

More than 60 New Zealand landmarks, streets and prominent buildings will be part of the campaign to highlight the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

The campaign ends with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 27-28, and 10,000 volunteers throughout the country will be collecting donations for breast cancer research, education and patient support. More volunteers are needed in Whanganui.

October is the time to show support for the 3500 Kiwis diagnosed with breast cancer every year and take action to end deaths caused by breast cancer, foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.

“Our aim is to make all of Aotearoa pink throughout October - it’s a key way for us to get people talking and thinking about breast cancer, and this year, we’re highlighting how breast cancer is survivable if diagnosed early enough,” Rayner said.

“Having the whole country lit up in pink is a spectacular way to help us spread that message.

“Everyday Kiwis play a vital role in our mission to stop breast cancer deaths. Every donation made through our street appeal makes a huge difference, as we receive no Government funding for our life-saving work.”

Early detection is crucial for surviving breast cancer. The 10-year survival rate if breast cancer is detected by a mammogram is 95 per cent. Women should be “breast aware” from the age of 20, which means getting to know the normal look and feel of your breasts so you can tell your doctor if there are any changes. The foundation recommends considering annual mammograms from age 40-49, then every two years from age 50. Free mammograms through BreastScreen Aotearoa are available for 45 to 69-year-olds.

For information on how to volunteer to help with the street appeal in Whanganui and other ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, go to breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam.