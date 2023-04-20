Les Voisins are performing in Whanganui next month. Photo / Supplied

It is not often that we get to see and hear a theorbo — a Renaissance-era lute-like instrument but with a longer neck, and the capacity to cover a wider range of notes than the lute.

Whanganui will have a rare treat next month when visiting artists Les Voisins perform in the Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

The trio formed by Justine Cormack (violin), James Bush (cello), and Simon Martyn-Ellis (theorbo, guitars) comes together for a lively French music programme, from the Baroque era through to the jazzy swing of the 1930s.

Les Voisins (Neighbours) violinist Justine Cormack and cellist James Bush grew up next door to each other in Christchurch and have remained close friends throughout their diverse careers.

While performing, they met Australian lutenist and guitarist Simon Martyn-Ellis, a sought-after theorbo player.

Their carefully crafted programme begins in the intense emotional world of French Baroque (music by Leclair Marin Marais) and includes a new commission by New Zealand composer Alex Taylor, who shares his own response to the sensuous richness of the period.

The repertoire moves through to the vibrant colours of Ravel’s impressionism, before jumping into the irresistible swing of guitarist Django Reinhardt and the grandfather of jazz violin Stephane Grappelli, with a tribute to the Hot Club de France. This concert provides a rare opportunity to hear the theorbo (similar to a lute) played live, both solo and in a continuo role.

A coming together of worlds, neighbours, and friends, Les Voisins’ vitality and impeccable artistry are a rare treat for audiences across Aotearoa.

The group come to Whanganui towards the end of their 11-concert tour of the country, which began on April 15 and will end on May 7.

The Details:

What: Les Voisins concert

When: Tuesday, May 2, 7.30pm

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Tickets: Available in advance from the box office of the Royal Whanganui Opera House or at the door (cash only, no eftpos). Adults $35, seniors $32, CMW subscribers $25, students $5