Whanganui Tennis Open attracts strong junior field

The Whanganui Tennis Open kicks off on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 100 players will take the court for the St Johns Club Whanganui Tennis Open.

Along with the open category, the event is a tier-three Tennis New Zealand junior masters’ tournament, which makes it the premier junior tournament in the Tennis Central region.

The tournament at the Whanganui Tennis Club in Bassett St kicks off on September 23 with the 10s, 14s and open grade, with players competing in singles and doubles matches over the weekend.

The tournament continues on Monday and Tuesday when the 12s and 16s grades take the court.

All proceeds from the tournament will be reinvested into the club’s junior programmes and subsidised junior group coaching sessions.

The club said in a statement it was committed to providing affordable coaching, charging $60 for 16 weeks of one-hour group lessons, ensuring all new junior members had access to quality coaching.

Play each day will commence at 8.30am and go into the evening. Spectators are welcome at any time.

“The Whanganui Tennis Open promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing the best of junior tennis talent and exemplifying our community’s commitment to the sport’s growth and development,” the club said.