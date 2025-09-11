Whanganui Tane Māori finished their campaign on a high on Saturday.

Whanganui Tane Māori finished their campaign on a high on Saturday.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Awa FM Whanganui Tane Māori finished their campaign on a high at Spriggens Park on Saturday with a 72-0 win over neighbours Horowhenua-Kāpiti Māori.

Getting to the open spaces and executing well, Whanganui ran in multiple tries and converted all but two of them.

Whanganui coach Leon Mason said his boys put on a great show “and had some fun doing it”.

The 55-cap former Steelform Whanganui prop Gabriel Hakaraia started the 12.30pm game before quickly heading off to nearby Cooks Gardens for his Northern sub-union team’s fixture with McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians.