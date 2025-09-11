“Gabe put his hand up, he just wanted to give back too, just to share that where being available for either is still an option,” Mason said.
“He gave us those 20 minutes that helped set the foundation for the rest of the team.”
At that point, the home side, with tough forwards in Marius Joseph, Kayden Shedlock, Brett Joyes and skipper Maikara McDonnell and working with a talented backline in Rangi Kui, Akiwa Koro and Hawira Gardner, were able to take over.
“We got here to play and showcase our end-of-year game ... to get to share with the amount of players that have come through the programme, we got back to our set foundation,” Mason said.
“I think it was a reflection of the calibre that we’ve got with our First Division [opponents – Taranaki, Manawatū] and it primed our boys up to come here and showcase against our Māori whānau from Horowhenua.”
The Air Chathams Whanganui Under-18 Boys got their Gordon Noble-Campbell Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 46-19 victory over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U18 in Levin.
Playing in Pool B of the Trustbank Central Secondary Schools Shield competition, the strong squad contained players including Te Rangimarie Fonotoe, Falcon Proffit, Xavius Smith and Zane Annabell, who were also part of the Summit Electrical Whanganui U20 team earlier in the season.
Results, September 6
Awa FM Whanganui Tane Māori bt Horowhenua-Kāpiti Māori 72-0.
Air Chathams Whanganui U18 Boys bt Horowhena-Kāpiti U18 46-19.
Rivercity Golf Whanganui U18 Girls lost to Wellington Centurions U18 64-14.
Longrun Spouting Whanganui U16 Girls bt Wairarapa Bush U16 53-10.