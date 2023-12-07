Whanganui carry momentum from last round's first-innings win against Taranaki.

Riverview Motel Whanganui are hoping that playing their third Furlong Cup game in four weeks has then set up for a strong performance against Post Office Hotel Wairarapa on Saturday.

Whanganui are coming off the high of their first-innings points victory over Whitaker Civil Engineering Taranaki in Marton - the same side that comfortably defeated Wairarapa on first-innings points in late October, finishing within two wickets of an outright victory in New Plymouth.

However, that same weekend Whanganui had to bat out to survive against Subway Manawatu for an away first-innings points loss, whereas Wairarapa went on to one of their great days by beating Manawatu on first innings at home on Queen Elizabeth Park on November 18-19.

However, this will be Wairarapa’s first game as a group since that time, while Whanganui had a fortnight together in Marton to figure out where they are at.

“They’re a good side, a good bowling attack,” said Whanganui coach Warren Marr of their hosts.

“I think there’s a few of their guys playing club cricket in Wellington.

“It’s nice to have an away game with the guys – it’s a beautiful little ground.”

The majority of the Whanganui side have experience playing in Masterton during the Coastal Challenge inter-district club competition, as they are trying to secure back-to-back Furlong Cup victories for the first time since January 2020.

“There’s no reason why we can’t, the guys are training reasonably well,” said Marr. “Hopefully we’ve found a new method in what we’re trying to do.”

There have been two changes from the side that defeated Taranaki, as Nick Harding (family commitments) and Ross Kinnerley (recurring hamstring) are unavailable.

However, the batting department stays strong as Harding came in as a late replacement for Ben Smith, who was called into the Central Districts Stags squad, and is now available again.

For Kinnerley, Marr is pleased to give an opportunity to leg spinner Fred McVerry, who made his debut last season during the Chapple Cup tournament, to now play representative red ball cricket.

“I’ve been trying to get Fred in there. He’s trained well, come over every training from Marton,” said Marr.

“It’s definitely a good position to be in when you’ve got players to call.”

However, with a now more spinner-heavy attack as McVerry joins James Woodford and Hadleigh O’Leary, Marr acknowledges they will have to bowl tight, while the pace bowlers in Taranaki game hero Connor O’Leary and Fraser Kinnerley take on added workload.

Also in consideration were schoolboy players Charlie Meredith (Whanganui High) and Josh Allpress (Collegiate), but the latter is “working up the river” this weekend while the former is still not quite right to bowl for long spells.

“Really wanted to pick him, but if he’s carrying that niggle, he wouldn’t have lasted,” said Marr.

Play starts 10.30am on both days.

The Whanganui team is:

Chris Sharrock (wc), Joel Clark, Daniel Burgess, Ben Smith, Carter Hobbs, Shaun O’Leary, Mark Fraser, Hadleigh O’Leary, Connor O’Leary, Fraser Kinnerley, James Woodford, Fred McVerry.