Rylee Earles.

It’s been an action-packed weekend at the Wellington Junior Champs on September 23-24, where every member of our team earned themselves a spot on the podium!

Centre: Amelia Boden-Cave.

A large number of the 190 competitors (aged 12 and under) competing this year travelled from Auckland and others travelled from as far afield as Waikato, Taranaki, Nelson-Marlborough and even Otago. It made for some exceptional racing!

Back: Rylee Earles and Rachel Pui. Front: Arahi Doggett, Ryleigh Dorricott and Amelia Boden-Cave.

Whanganui’s team of five came away with 21 PBs and 19 podium finishes. Congratulations to all our swimmers on a fantastic weekend.

Right: Amelia Boden-Cave.

Results:

Amelia Boden-Cave (12 years) 50m Backstroke.

Arahi Doggett (10 years) 100m Backstroke, 100m Breaststroke and 50m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 100m Freestyle and 100m IM.

Ryleigh Dorricott (11 years) 100m Butterfly and 400m IM (12&under), 200m IM.

Rylee Earles (12 years) 400m IM, 100m Backstroke and 200m Backstroke, 100m IM and 200m IM, 50m Freestyle and 100m Freestyle.

Rachel Pui (12 years) 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle.

Second and first: Ryleigh Dorricott and Rylee Earles.

Next up: Steelformers West Coast Champs, Sunday, October 15. Entries are open now in Fast Lane.

Second from left: Rachel Pui.