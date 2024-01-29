Whanganui swimmer Ziva Bunker continued her record-breaking form at the Rotorua ‘Summer Sizzler’ meet.

Whanganui swimmer Ziva Bunker continued her record-breaking form at the Rotorua Summer Sizzler meet held on January 20. Ziva broke the Whanganui long course 400m freestyle record for 11-year-old girls, clocking 5:28.91, taking 15.58 seconds off the previous record set by Kate O’Fee in 2009.

This capped off a January where Ziva spent a week training with the Kiwi West Swim Team, who are based in Palmerston North, at their Rotorua swim camp, competed in the 1km Epic open water swim held in Taupō on January 13, and enjoyed time training with the Taupō Swimming Team.

Ziva has now settled back into training under the eye of former Olympic swimmer Richard Gheel, alongside the Whanganui Swim Team, and along with the team they have her sights set on the upcoming Manawatū Age Group and Open Champs in February and March.