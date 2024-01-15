Whanganui sunshine welcome experience for English workers

Specialist northern hemisphere crew George Crook, Oliver, and Stephen Cleworth were working hard while enjoying the novelty of January sunshine in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

While Stephen Cleworth’s family braves -3C temperatures in his hometown of Middleton in Manchester, England, he and his apprentice Oliver Cleworth and labourer George Crook have been laying asphalt on the roof of a Whanganui building in the 26C heat.

The crew have flown out from England for a contract to resurface the roof of the former Chief Post Office building in Ridgway St with a specialised asphalt coating that will make it suitable for foot traffic.

“We’ve been here for 12 weeks so we’ve had a chance to get used to the hot weather,” Cleworth said.

So specialised in the job, Cleworth’s crew was recruited through an Auckland contractor who had worked with him in the UK.

“There’s a lot of roof work in England and lots of qualified people and since we found out there was work needed doing here and a scarcity of qualified teams we’ve been coming over to help out.”

One layer of asphalt had been completed on the Whanganui building and a second layer mixed with grit that provides a durable walking surface was under way with the asphalt boiler - also an English import- heating the mix to the optimum temperature ready for spreading.

“It will last for at least 40 years,” Cleworth said.

“I won’t be back to replace it but Oliver might.”

Oliver Cleworth collecting the heated asphalt from the boiler machine on the roof in Ridgway St. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Oliver is two years into a five-year apprenticeship and will need to complete a display piece to demonstrate his competence and earn his ticket at the end.

“It’s not like when I started,” Cleworth said.

“I left school at 15 and started working with my dad the next day. I still love it and it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. Getting to travel on the job and see new places makes it all the more enjoyable.”

The visiting workers said they had enjoyed exploring Whanganui’s restaurants and bars.

Oliver was pleased to learn that there’s an outdoor public pool and thought he might enjoy an after-work swim there.

Their next job is on the bird sanctuary island Tiritiri Matangi in the Hauraki Gulf.

“We’re looking forward to that,” Cleworth said.

“After that, we’ll go home for a bit then we’ll be back for another job starting in May.”

The crew wished to make it known that they are Manchester United supporters and would be keen to meet local fans of the football club.

