Happy walkers on the Upokongaro Bridge.

The 2024 Whanganui Summer Programme has got away to a solid start with good turnouts for the Upokongaro Bridge walk and the visit to Marton but some trips still have plenty of places, according to trustee David Scoullar. These include visits to North Egmont on the Taranaki Maunga, the Bridge to Nowhere, Hipango Park, Parikino Forest and Taihape for Gumboot Day.

Brian Mosen shows some love for an installation by Steuart Welch, one of many on his Marton property.

Blue Duck Station and the Waitotara Valley are gaining momentum, but also have places. Scoullar says the Raurimu Spiral Train ride was the first to fill up completely and the two heritage trips, to Rangitikei and South Taranaki, are popular.

The Tuesday night talk series in the Davis Theatre began with former Chronicle journalist Laurel Stowell describing her experiences while walking the Te Araroa Trail. Future talks are on underground Whanganui, garden tips and design and public transport. The Whanganui Regional Museum has also arranged a talk on glass blowing by Katie Brown.

Scoullar says there is a number of Whanganui-based events to come including visits to Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics, the Collegiate Museum and historic buildings, Boyd’s Autobarn, Heritage tram rides and a fun trivia quiz at the Hakeke Street Library.

The programme, which has been running since the mid-1980s, has events throughout January in the city and region. Bookings can be made online at www.iticket.co.nz or at the Whanganui i-site visitor centre.