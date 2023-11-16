Heritage tram rides are among a range of local attractions on the 2024 Whanganui Summer Programme.

The Whanganui Summer Programme for January 2024, just released, has a particular focus on attractions in the city. “We like to travel but it’s also good to showcase what we have here,” trustee David Scoullar said.

Eight events on the month-long programme are local and include a family river walk to Upokongaro, an inner-city historic walk, a Castlecliff Beach visit, Boyd’s Autobarn, Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics, Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and historic buildings, a trivia quiz and heritage tram rides.

The 2024 programme also features six new out-of-town excursions — trips to Marton, South Taranaki, the Taranaki Maunga, Taihape and Parikino. David said many popular trips will return, such as Kauarapaoa Valley, Matiu Somes and Kapiti islands, Blue Duck Station, Waitotara Valley, Bridge to Nowhere, Rangitikei heritage homes and Hipango Park.

“We like to present a mix of the new and the tried and true and think we have succeeded,” David said.

He is anxious to see the Raurimu spiral train trip take place after it was called off in 2022 and 2023. “First it was Covid and then this year the line was blocked and we only learned that when our full bus was about to leave Whanganui for Taumarunui. Hopefully, it will be third time lucky.”

Those interested in heritage homesteads will be able to see more in the Rangitikei and there is a new trip to view historic places between Whanganui and Patea.

As always, there will be four Tuesday evening talks on a range of subjects — walking the Te Araroa Trail, underground Whanganui, garden tips and design and public transport. An additional talk on glass blowing has been arranged by the Whanganui Regional Museum.

“The summer programme goes back nearly 40 years and there is good support from the Whanganui community. We look forward to that in 2024. All trips are run by volunteers,” David said.

Bookings are online at www.iticket.co.nz or at the Whanganui iSite Visitor Centre.