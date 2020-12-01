Whanganui Summer Programme: Favourite events return in January 2020

Popular on this year's programme, the magical and intriguing Whitecliffs Boulders near Mangaweka, known as "cannonball concretions" made from mudstone, are due for another visit in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Some events on the Whanganui Summer Programme occur year after year, reflecting ongoing popularity.

Favourites featuring again in January 2021 are: Kauarapaoa Valley (January 8), Mōwhānau to Castlecliff Beach Walk (January 9), Mana Island (January 10), Museum Gallery Tour — Ngā Wai Honohono (January 12), Collection tour at the Whanganui Regional Museum (January 13), Tarapuruhi Bushy Park — Night Spotting (January 15), River Road to Pipiriki (January 16), Hipango Park (January 17), Road to Springvale (January 20), Collection tours at the Whanganui Regional Museum (January 20 and 27), Whangamōmona (January 28), Rangitīkei Heritage Houses (January 29) and Whitecliffs Boulders (January 30).

Events returning in 2021 after a hiatus are Matiu Somes Island (January 3), a tour of Whanganui Collegiate School's museum and historic buildings (January 21) and a trip up the Waitōtara Valley (January 27).

The Whanganui Regional Museum events are booked directly with the museum and the others at the Whanganui i-Site, apart from the Collegiate museum for which no booking is necessary.

Access the programme pamphlet at www.whanganuisummerprogram.weebly.com