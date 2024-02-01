Horizons officer Scotty Moore (left) talks about the Parikino forest. At the second left is landowner Richard Shaw.

The 2024 Whanganui Summer Programme finished strongly with a full bus for the Rangitīkei heritage houses tour, a talk by public transport advocate Anthonie Tonnon and a visit to a block of regenerating native forest at Parikino.

Trustee David Scoullar said these three events epitomised the programme’s aim — to enable people to discover and enjoy local natural heritage, culture and history. He said that while the heritage tour was a perennial favourite, learning about the 6.4ha piece of threatened lowland kahikatea forest which was fenced in 2007 and is now regenerating was new.

This also gave Horizons Regional Council a chance to take part in the programme as patrons were guided through the forest by Horizons officer Scotty Moore. He described it as the most significant piece of remaining lowland forest in the district, along with Gordon Park.

Scoullar said overall the programme was well-supported and was fortunate to have good weather. It was a particular relief to successfully run the Raurimu spiral train trip on the third try, he said.