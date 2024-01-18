Whanganui streets quiz

Who is Hood St named for?

1. Which street is named after the first editor of the Whanganui Chronicle?

2. During World War I, Krull’s Lane was changed to what name?

3. What street is named for a seagoing vessel owned by Alexander Hatrick?

4. Which street is named after a castle on the south coast of England?

5. Which St Johns Hill street is named after a prominent Whanganui historian, writer and museum curator?

6. The Matipo Land Company in Gonville had a policy of naming its streets after what?

7. The chairman of the Wanganui Harbour Board from 1953-74 has which street named after him?

8. Is Hood St in Castlecliff named after Robin Hood or Little Red Riding Hood?

9. Which street is named after NZ’s first Anglican Bishop?

10. Which street is named after the first NZ Premier to die in office and whose state funeral was held in Whanganui?

Quiz Answers

1. Wicksteed St (John Tylston Wicksteed).

2. Oakland Ave. FA Krull was a German and the name change reflected anti-German patriotism.

3. Alexa Pl.

4. Arundel Pl.

5. Smart Tce (Maxwell Smart).

6. Native trees and shrubs.

7. Kirk St ( EJ Kirk).

8. Neither. It’s named for James Hood, a well-known blacksmith in early Whanganui.

9. Selwyn Cres (Bishop George Selwyn, appointed 1841).

10. Ballance St (John Ballance, died 1893).

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!