Whanganui streets quiz

Where is this street in Whanganui?

1. Boyd Ave in Aramoho was once noted for what popular public attractions?

2. Holyoake St is named for a former NZ prime minister – true or false?

3. Name the Whanganui East street named after a sea battle in 1914.

4. Where does Gilbert Carson, mayor and MP, have a street named after him?

5. Which street in Aramoho is named after a nearby pā site?

6. Palmer Pl in Whanganui East was changed to be named after which English poet?

7. What street is named after the first resident surveyor in Whanganui?

8. Which Whanganui East street is named for a WWI British military commander?

9. Name the street in Gonville named for the second local man killed in WWI.

10. A subdivision in which suburb is named after NZ prime ministers?





Quiz Answers

1. Tea gardens and Boyd’s Zoo.

2. False. It is named after George Holyoake (1817-1906), an English newspaper editor who coined the terms secularism and jingoism.

3. Falkland St.

4. Castlecliff.

5. Kaikokopu Rd.

6. John Milton.

7. Park Pl (named after Robert Park).

8. Kitchener St (after Lord Kitchener).

9. Gunn St.

10. Aramoho (Savage, Fraser and Massey).

Six correct – good; 8 – very good; 10 – genius!