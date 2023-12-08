Whanganui streets quiz

Is Alma Rd named after a woman called Alma?

1. Which street is named for our first mayor?

2. Rogers St is named for Bill Rogers, a former mayor who unsuccessfully contested three elections for which party?

3. Guyton St is named for William Guyton, who was the second mayor of which community?

4. Which street is named for the famous admiral killed at the Battle of Trafalgar?

5. Which Wanganui East street is named after the British commander at the siege of Ladysmith in the Boer War?

6. Which street has a line of oak trees planted for the diamond jubilee of Queen Victoria?

7. What did Roland Young grow after which an Aramoho street is named?

8. The Governor-General from 1920-24 is remembered by what Wanganui East street?

9. John Jones chose which Welsh name for a street in memory of his birthplace?

10. Alma Rd is named after a woman called Alma — true or false?

Quiz Answers

1. Watt St (William Hogg Watt).

2. Labour.

3. Wellington (Guyton visited Whanganui in 1841 but there is no record of him having lived here).

4. Nelson St (Lord Nelson).

5. White St (Sir George White).

6. Heads Rd (formerly Queen’s Drive).

7. Camellias (Camellia Ave).

8. Jellicoe St (Lord Jellicoe, also Admiral of the Fleet).

9. Glandwyr Cres.

10. False. Dr Saunders had an adjoining farm which he named Alma to mark his surgeon father, Colonel Saunders, attending the wounded at the Battle of Alma in the Crimean War.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!