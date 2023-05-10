Gabriella Valentine on the podium with her gold model (centre), with Manawatū speed skater Katie McIlhatton (left), 13, and Grace Worner, 12, of Geraldine. Photo / Supplied

Gabriella Valentine on the podium with her gold model (centre), with Manawatū speed skater Katie McIlhatton (left), 13, and Grace Worner, 12, of Geraldine. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui speed skater claimed gold at the World Skate Oceania Speed Skating Championships.

Whanganui Girls’ College Year 9 student Gabriella Valentine, 13, represented both Whanganui and New Zealand at the completion in Australia last month.

She came home with two gold medals in the girls cadet 21km marathon and hand team relay categories, and another two bronze medals in the cadet 1km and 5km elimination. New Zealand won a total of 19 golds, 16 silvers and 18 bronze medals.

“I felt very proud. I was quite happy to receive two gold medals and two bronze medals as well.”

Her love of skating started when she and her siblings attended a birthday party at a rollerskating rink.

“We had a lot of fun and after that, I just kept skating.”

Gabriella has skated for six years, and joined Skate Whanganui-Whanganui Roller Sports Inc to train for competitions. To get ready for the world championships, Gabriella trained for two hours four times a week at the club.

“I would do different exercises to work on the right skating techniques and build up my stamina for long-distance skating.”

The New Zealand girls cadet team at the 2023 World Skate Oceania Speed Skate Championships. Photo / Supplied

This was the first Oceania championships Gabriella has competed in, and she says she’s pleased to have taken part.

“It was fun but also challenging. I’m quite happy with the places I managed to get and I’d love to go again.”

Although it was Gabriella racing on the track, she says the success would not have been possible without the people who work behind the scenes.

“I’m thankful to my coach Gary Clark, my parents, and my siblings for supporting me.”







