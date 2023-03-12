Chase Morpeth leading the pack at the Speed Skating World Championships. Photo / Bernadine Geary

Whanganui 17-year-old Chase Morpeth is taking an international leap to pursue his speed skating dreams.

Morpeth will join the Arena Geisingen Development Men’s Speed Skating team in Germany, where he will train for five months, building up to the Speed Skating World Championships.

“I’m pretty excited, although I’m expecting the nerves to kick in soon; it’s going to be the longest time I will have been away from everyone I know,” he said.

Last year, Morpeth placed 16th in the 1000-metre distance at the world championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This is the final year Morpeth will be able to compete in the Junior Men’s Under-19 category.

“Moving up to the Senior Men’s will be a huge jump for me, so it’s a really important year for me to get some results.”

Morpeth will have to juggle an intense training schedule with studying for NCEA Level 3.

He hopes to race in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Italy while based in Geisingen, then travel to Italy for the world championships.

The Geisingen complex attracts world-class skaters from around the globe with the world’s best indoor 200m banked track and a picturesque road track.

Chase’s father Scott Morpeth said the amazing facilities and top athletes his son would be surrounded by should steer him in the right direction.

“It’s the next big step towards becoming a world champion and, judging by the way he trains, that’s what he’ll be.”

Morpeth said speed skating’s relatively low profile meant his trip would be largely self-funded. He had received some financial assistance from local businesses, but would be relying on “the bank of Mum and Dad”.

Morpeth will be mentored overseas by Kalon Dobbin, a coach from Palmerston North who is at the forefront of elite speed skating and has trained numerous world champions.

The final stop for Morpeth will be the Berlin Skating Marathon, which he will compete in with his father. It attracts some 25,000 skaters annually.

“I just want to gain as much experience as I can and learn from the very best.”

Morpeth’s father is backing his son’s move and looks forward to visiting.

“He’s very personable and likeable, and he’ll be around Kiwi skaters who will make sure he’s well looked after.”