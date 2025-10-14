He said his father’s service inspired him to begin a career in the Defence Force.

“That’s where the spark came from.”

On top of his role as the Command Warrant Officer for Operation Monitor, Collins is Warrant Officer to the UNC Deputy Commander, Lieutenant General Derek Macaulay, and to the UNC Deputy Chief of Staff.

“It’s three jobs in one,” Collins said.

The roles overlap but each requires a different approach as one role is strategic, one tactical and one national, he said.

“The challenge is consolidating those perspectives and giving leaders advice they can act on.”

His day-to-day responsibilities range from internal military operations to multinational staff meetings to speaking with representatives from other nations including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Sweden, Thailand and Norway.

“[Collins] listens carefully and when he speaks, he speaks with impact,” Macaulay said.

“That’s the hallmark of a good senior non-commissioned officer – fearless advice, given with integrity.”

Macaulay said Collins’ ability to fulfil his multiple roles demonstrated how New Zealand senior NCOs (non-commissioned officers) were able to operate at the highest levels of international command.

“He carries his father’s legacy with humility, but he’s also carving out his own.”

Collins has been part of the NZDF for the past 30 years since he left secondary school in Whanganui and after a short time working in Australia.

He began in the 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment. He has since served in regimental, training and staff appointments across New Zealand and overseas, including Bosnia, East Timor, Solomon Islands and Iraq.

Collins said he viewed his new roles as both a representative and a mentor.

“New Zealand may be small, but here we stand as equals,” he said.

“Part of my job is preparing the next generation to step forward when it’s their time.”