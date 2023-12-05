Police are calling for witnesses to an assault in Aramoho to come forward. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Police are searching for more information on a serious assault in Whanganui as they continue speaking to witnesses.

A man is currently in a serious but stable condition at Wellington Hospital after an assault at a Paterson St, Aramoho, address left him unresponsive.

Police were called to the address around 10pm on Saturday, December 2.

“The investigation team has now identified the people who we believe to have been present at the time of the assault,” Detective Sergeant Carey Priest said.

“The focus is now set to speaking to those people identified so police can establish what led up to the assault and identify who is responsible.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was at the address at the time of assault and has not yet spoken to a detective or anyone who has information that may assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, online at 105.police.govt.nz or make an anonymous report via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

