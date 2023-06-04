Marist Celtic finally had a win over Rātana. Photo / Kiwi TV

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

After three seasons of frustration, the Ali Arc Logistic Marist Celtic squad ticked the sole remaining task off their bucket list with a 21-17 win over Tāmata Hauhā Rātana at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Marist regained the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield they had surrendered a fortnight ago to Bennett’s Taihape but, more importantly, the defending Tasman Tanning Senior champions secured their first victory over Rātana since they became a solely Senior club in 2020.

Previously, four victories, including in a final and a semifinal, plus a draw last year, meant Rātana have held the upper hand - until this weekend.

In a stop-start encounter, Marist got the first opportunity to register points as they drove up from a penalty, with skipper Maikura McDonnell, lock Sidney Nikora-Rehu and prop Trevor Gunn all making carries to the line.

Rātana had to defend with 14 men during this time due to a yellow card for a professional foul.

Halfback Petera Patea-Koro then followed up from another tap penalty, driving through tacklers to score, with first five Wiremu Morgan adding the extras.

Morgan then slotted a penalty in front, which got a late raised flag from the touch judges, to give Celtic a key 10-0 advantage.

Rātana responded, as they worked forward towards the tryline, and although the forwards were held back, the ball was freed to a talented backline, where centre Mitai Hemi stepped through to close the gap to 10-5 after 24 minutes.

Marist worked from the kickoff to earn a penalty in front, with Morgan slotting the kick to extend his team’s advantage immediately.

While Celtic had more territory, Rātana showed what they could do when their backline had an opportunity as, following a penalty, they won the lineout and fullback Cody Hemi swept into the line to set up winger Jaydn Rourangi, flashing over to score in the far corner, halfback Rehimana Mason adding the extras for just a 13-12 deficit at halftime.

Given a rark-up at , the break Celtic responded with a quick start, as big lock Sidney Nikora-Rehu powered his way over out wide to extend his side’s lead.

Further penalties brought Celtic back onto attack, with impact reserve Jamie Robertson now on the field to add impetus and, with a penalty in front of the sticks, Morgan made no mistake at 21-12 after 48 minutes.

Tellingly, with the clock ticking down, Marist had a golden chance to add another three points in front but opted for an attacking scrum, where they lost possession with a truck-and-trailer move off the back being pulled up.

Even without a lot of possession or territory, the Rātana backline remained dangerous, and this was proven when a couple of penalties brought them onto attack, and then Rourangi had a crack down the grandstand touchline, followed on by flanker Teina Pukutohe up the midfield.

That set up the chance to come wide again as reserve back Taylor Kirkwood set up Rourangi to dash into the corner for his double, setting up a pulsating finish at 21-17 with five minutes remaining.

Marist didn’t play their most composed rugby, being in front on the kickoff and struggling in the scrum, but they held Rātana back and got the penalty to kick the ball out to secure a drought-breaking victory.

Celtic’s victory at Spriggens Park capped off a dramatic afternoon of Senior rugby with several crucial results having a big bearing on the race to the playoffs.

Over at Memorial Park, Utiku Old Boys proved they are making a serious run at the title as a strong second half lifted them to a crucial 24-14 win over perennial contenders Kelso Hunterville.

You could feel the passion from Black Bull Liquor Pirates on the sidelines at Spriggens when they fought their way to a 21-13 win over Taihape to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Leading 14-8 late in the piece, Pirates got a penalty and barged their way over, and although Taihape attacked from the kickoff to secure the ball and score a try, missing a bonus point now leaves the math against them to secure a semifinal spot.

The same could be said for AGC Marist Knights, despite an outstanding effort at the Country Club, as Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau just got out of jail with a 27-24 win to move up to third spot.

Like the cavalry coming over the horizon, Kaierau’s standout Fijian players arrived by car after kickoff, with their team trailing 19-5 at halftime and then 24-22 inside the last 10 minutes, before another try by the hosts got them home and left the Knights a tough road to make the semifinals.

The battle of the country cousins went conclusively to JJ Walters Asphalt Marton, who picked up a 29-0 win at home over McCrea Scanning Counties.

And in the battle for pride and to avoid the wooden spoon, the Border Seniors secured their first victory on the field since April 2021 when they defeated the season rookies Castlecliff Club Mustangs 46-7 at Dallison Park.

Results, June 3

Senior Championship, Week 8

At Spriggens Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 21-17. HT: 13-12.

At Spriggens Park: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt Bennett’s Taihape 21-13. HT: 0-0.

At Kaierau Country Club: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt AGC Marist Knights 27-24. HT: 19-5 Knights.

At Dallison Park: Border bt Castlecliff Club Mustangs 46-7. HT: 17-7.

At Marton Park: JJ Walters Asphalt Marton bt McCrea Scanning Counties 29-0. HT: 14-0.

At Memorial Park: Utiku OB bt Kelso Hunterville 24-14. HT: 5-3.