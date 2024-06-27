Nottingham said the event was so successful they had decided to bring it back.

“This year’s event will be a fantastic opportunity to unite the community, celebrating the dedication and commitment local high school students and their teachers have worked tirelessly on for the past seven months. It will be a spectacular event, showcasing our students and their creations and celebrating community collaboration in all its glory. It also allows students to earn NCEA credits.”

She said additional entertainment had been organised.

“There will be two runway edits from Fifty Five’s Caitriona Davies, who will also be a judge on the night.

“This year, we wanted to align our sponsors with the fashion show; the synergy had to work. The fashion show is a platform for our students to showcase their talent and creativity.”

She said Weta Workshop was the major prize sponsor.

“They have offered the opportunity to visit their Wellington studios for the supreme winners. Annah Stretton, born in Whanganui, has also become a significant prize sponsor. Kirsty Simpson from Etectera Bridal, not only donated over 80 bridal gowns for the event but also spent her time as the creative director behind the event. Hayden Nottingham and Kelly Spencer from Kitchen Revives donated a sewing machine for the supreme award. The Whanganui Beauty Hub team on London St donated a series of prizes.”

She was “blown away” by people’s support, Nottingham said.

“Rochelle and the Girls’ College Hostel will cater the food for the event at a fraction of the cost, Amanda Gibbons has given up her time to support the students with a fashion show boot camp. Karla from Youneedme Creative Studio has dedicated her time to working on the promotional content for the runway. Jess Edmonds has been working hard in the background to piece it all together. Liz Adams, [a former] textiles teacher, offered her support to the teachers and students before the show. Her advice and knowledge are invaluable. The support for this event, and its impact on the students, has been truly phenomenal.”

The Details:

What: Remix Runway - youth fashion show

When: August 16, doors open 6.30pm, 7pm start

Where: The Eulogy Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse

Tickets: Humanitix.com



