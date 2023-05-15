A challenge has been issued to Whanganui secondary school students to represent their chosen winter sport in the inaugural Battle of the Codes relay competition. YESS Council members Thor Darlington (left), Abbey Peters, Morgan-Lee Cassidy, Greta Cox and Eloise Bradshaw.

Secondary school students from around the Whanganui region will tackle mud, obstacles, and skills challenges in a brand-new interschool relay event this week.

Sport Whanganui presented the inaugural Whanganui Secondary Schools ‘Battle of the Codes’, held at Tawhero Golf Course on Tuesday, 16 May, as part of Youth Week (May 15-21).

A relay event with a twist, students from different schools competed in mixed teams of four on behalf of their chosen winter sports code. Rugby, hockey, football and a combined basketball and netball category went for glory on the day, with spot prizes as well as a trophy for the winning code.

Organiser Harry Unsworth, from Sport Whanganui, says Battle of the Codes was conceived to freshen up the traditional interschool cross-country relay format and encourage participation through fun physical activity.

“The idea for Battle of the Codes came from our YESS Council (Youth Empowerment Sport Squad),” says Harry.

“We’ve borrowed some inspiration from our Tough Kid/Tough Teen events by mixing up the four course legs to be of varying distances and terrains to suit different tastes. Students can choose the leg that suits them, and anyone can enter, they don’t need to play a winter sport to take part.”

The YESS Council was established by Sport Whanganui in 2017 and is made up of students from schools across Whanganui. They ensure the voices of local students are heard in sport and have a mission to empower all rangatahi to be involved in physical activity.

Members have been involved in organising several aspects of the Battle of the Codes event, from sourcing trophies and prizes to organising food and volunteers on the day.

YESS Council member and Cullinane College student Thor Darlington says the opportunity to represent your sport and compete against other codes will appeal to other students, as well as being something you can do with friends.

“If we did one big track then some people wouldn’t do it. But because we split it into four with activities and you can do it with friends, that’s what appeals to other students. I’m looking forward to all the fun that people are going to have and the competitiveness between the codes, and keen to see who takes it out.”

The event has been funded with a grant from Ara Taiohi, the Peak Body for Youth Development and organisers of Youth Week. Special thanks also go to the team at Tawhero Golf Course for ongoing support of youth activations in Whanganui.



