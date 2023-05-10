A challenge has been issued to Whanganui secondary school students to represent their chosen winter sport in the inaugural Battle of the Codes relay competition. (Left to right): Yess Council (Youth Empowerment Sport Squad) members Thor Darlington, Abbey Peters, Morgan-Lee Cassidy, Greta Cox and Eloise Bradshaw.

Sport Whanganui and a squad of sporty high school students have challenged rival schools to participate in a new, all-day Whanganui interschool sports challenge.

The inaugural secondary schools ‘Battle of the Codes’ will be held at Tawhero Golf Course on May 16 to coincide with Youth Week.

“Battle of the Codes was conceived to freshen up the traditional interschool cross-country relay format and encourage wider participation through fun physical activity,” Sport Whanganui’s Harry Unsworth said.

“The idea for Battle of the Codes came from our Yess [Youth Empowerment Sport Squad] Council.”

A relay event with a twist, students from different schools will compete in mixed teams of four on behalf of their chosen winter sports code. Rugby, hockey, football and a combined basketball and netball category will be going for glory on the day, with spot prizes available as well as a trophy for the winning code.

The day would also see rangatahi [youth] network outside of school grounds and connect with other schools.

“We’ve borrowed some inspiration from our Tough Kid/Tough Teen events by mixing up the four-course legs to be of varying distances and terrains to suit different tastes. Students can choose the leg that suits them, and anyone can enter, they don’t need to play a winter sport to take part,” Unsworth said.

Established in 2017 by Sport Whanganui, the Yess Council is made up of students from schools across Whanganui. It ensures the voice of local students is heard in sport and has a mission to empower all rangatahi to be involved in physical activity.

Members have been involved in organising several aspects of the Battle of the Codes event, from sourcing trophies and prizes to organising food and volunteers on the day.

“The opportunity to represent your sport and compete against other codes will appeal to other students, as well as it being something you can do with friends,” Yess Council member and Cullinane College student Thor Darlington said.

“If we did one big track, then some people wouldn’t do it. But because we split it into four with activities and you can do it with friends, that’s what appeals to other students.”

The event has been funded with a grant from Ara Taiohi, the organisers of Youth Week.

“I’m looking forward to all the fun that people are going to have and the competitiveness between the codes, and am keen to see who takes it out,” Darlington said.

Entries for Battle of the Codes close on Friday, May 12.

Interested students from all Whanganui secondary schools are encouraged to contact their school sports co-ordinator to find out more and enter.