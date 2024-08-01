Advertisement
Whanganui rugby: Whanganui women to take on Taranaki Whio in Waverley

By Jared Smith
Hayley Gabriel, pictured scoring a try for Whanganui, debuted for Taranaki last season and was named the Whio Player of the Year. Photo / Kate Belsham

The true test of where the local women’s game sits will be found right on the border with their big sisters to the north as Longrun Spouting Whanganui take on the Taranaki Whio in Waverley on Saturday.

Notwithstanding the desire to win the upcoming second annual North Island Heartland Series, this game will be Whanganui’s biggest test of 2024 against a full-strength Farah Palmer Cup squad, while playing the match “halfway” at Dallison Park could be a great promotion, given the WRFU would love to have a Border Rugby & Sports Club team join an ever-expanding women’s club competition.

“It might be the spark we need to get that over the line,” said Whanganui coach Junior Nepia.

“The girls wouldn’t have played in Border before, so it’s good for them.

“Hayley [Gabriel] gets to show her township off to the Whio and we’ve got a couple of Waverley natives as well.”

Local talent Gabriel debuted for Taranaki last season, playing all six matches in the FPC Championship competition, and was later named the Whio’s Player of the Year, as well as receiving their Best Forward and Sportswoman awards.

Going up with her this season have been Whanganui prop Tangini Latu and outside back Paris Munro, as well as expats fullback Shaniqka Wall and midfielder Mia Maraku, who both transferred over from the Manawatū Cyclones.

Nepia pointed out that returning Whanganui loose forward Samara Pahl Long has never played against best friend Gabriel, having come up together through the same school team and then the Speedy Signs Kaierau club side.

“It’s sort of a... ’do I tackle my sister really hard or let them through?’

“Very much ‘State of Origin’, but good to see the local girls turning out for the Whio.”

After missing last weekend’s preseason game with Manawatū Wahine Development, Whanganui will welcome back regular captain Kim Hunt and fellow forward Catherine Nauga, as well as backs Elise Fannin and Alice Ireton, the latter recovering from a hip injury.

“We’ll essentially play a full-strength squad, give everyone a run,” said Nepia.

In a parallel to Steelform Whanganui’s heavy loss to the Hawke’s Bay Magpies in last weekend’s Ranfurly Shield game, Nepia is well aware the Whio will most likely be selecting the strongest squad they can.

Determined to improve on their 1-5 record last year, Taranaki’s opening FPC game will be the derby with Manawatū on August 11 in Palmerston North – the Cyclones also having six Whanganui players this campaign.

“Our focus is on accuracy and just trying to stay with them for as long as we can,” said Nepia.

Still, he pointed out that Whanganui even getting a game against a full-strength FPC side would have been a pipe dream just five years ago.

“That’s testament to our club competition and the trajectory it’s on at the moment.

“It’s set us up to say, ‘hey, maybe we do have the goods, maybe we can compete’.

“We want to go and have a crack, and the hope is it might ignite a ‘what if’ for a couple of the young ones in the future.”

Kickoff is 1pm.

