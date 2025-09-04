“We had some of our Northern boys come in to give us a hand, fill the gaps really.
“We played with the wind in the first half, got our first try within maybe 15-20 seconds – charged the kick down and got the bounce, winger scored the try.”
It was a much harder slog in the second stanza in the battle for the Miki Haddon Memorial taonga.
“Manawatū got some quick tries, made the corners, but the boys did really well to hold out most of the opportunities, they just worked really hard,” Mason said, “and we just missed a couple of conversions where it might have been the difference with the draw.”
“We didn’t get a chance to train as a team, so we just went over there and played as a team.
“Everyone played their part and the inclusion of our Northern boys to bolster the pack [really helped].”
Whanganui Tane will now finish their campaign against Horowhenua-Kapiti Māori at Spriggens Park this Saturday.