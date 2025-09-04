Advertisement
Whanganui rugby: Whanganui Tane Māori impress v Manawatū Māori

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Whanganui Tane Māori fell just short, losing 35-31 to Manawatū Māori on Saturday.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Reinforced and ready on the day, the Awa FM Whanganui Tane Māori gave a strong Manawatū Māori squad a fright in their 35-31 loss in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Manawatū had a strong campaign, putting up big scores over the Pasifika teams of

