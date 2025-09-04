Whanganui Tane Māori fell just short, losing 35-31 to Manawatū Māori on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Whanganui Tane Māori fell just short, losing 35-31 to Manawatū Māori on Saturday.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Reinforced and ready on the day, the Awa FM Whanganui Tane Māori gave a strong Manawatū Māori squad a fright in their 35-31 loss in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Manawatū had a strong campaign, putting up big scores over the Pasifika teams of Whanganui and Manawatū, as well as Hawke’s Bay’s Te Matau a Māui Māori, while losing narrowly to Taranaki Māori.

However, the Whanganui Tane led the match by halftime at Colquhoun Park, having picked up around half-a-dozen players from the Northern sub-union team, who were on a break weekend in between their series with the McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians.

“It was a very good game, the guys played with a lot of passion,” coach Leon Mason said.