Coming with Bogileka will be clubmate Samu Kubunavanua (56 games) who had an aggravated knee, while 2023 Whanganui winger Apolosi Tanoa (10) also wants more rugby after his knee injury early in the club season for Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau.

With a combined 87 first-class games, including big playoff matches in the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship, Bogileka and Kubunavanua will provide the side with crucial experience.

“They want to play, they just didn’t want to over-commit to Heartland,” said Tamehana.

“I am sort of assessing if those guys come to play Devs, they’ll get picked up [for Heartland].”

Other players with first-class experience in the squad are 2023 fullback Sheldon Pakinga (five), 2022 prop Tai Pulemagafa (seven), while former 2009-12 Thames Valley rep Brook Tremayne (11) will play if the schedule does not conflict with his police training.

Tamehana was looking at a Tuesday-Thursday training schedule but, with some players named in multiple representative squads or travelling from the country, the coach will likely focus on extended Thursday sessions.

“If they can commit to one training a week, and have everyone there, it’ll benefit everyone.”

There could be several future Heartland players in the group: aggressive utility forward Isaac Jordan will get involved once he completes his duties with the Summit Electrical Whanganui Under 20s this weekend, while the likes of Atriane Marino and the Johnsons – Mason and Devon – have been earmarked as prospects.

“There’s some good players there,” said Tamehana.

“It’s a stepping stone for these young fellas.”

Premier co-MVP winner Tyrone Albert will likely run the cutter as he continues his progression from being the backup to Waverley Harvesting Border’s Heartland stars to now a top playmaker in his own right who could yet play Heartland.

“This could be his window of opportunity,” said Tamehana.

The wider squad is:

Louis Devine (Marist Knights), Raponi Tofa (Marist Knights), Isaac Jordan (Marist Knights), Daniel Kauika (Marist), Tyrone Albert (Border), Rusiate Lalanabaravi (Kaierau), Sheldon Pakinga (Kaierau), Carliwyne Riddles (Marist), Tai Pulemagafa (Kaierau), Hoani Woodhead (Taihape), Atriane Marino (Marist), Regan Calder (Kaierau), CJ Stowers (Marist), Ben O’Leary (Marist), Troy Leef-Wikaira (Pirates), Mason Johnson (Kaierau), Paiki Ponga (Marist), Ratu Vudiniabola (Kaierau), Stu Brosnahan (Kaierau), Bonefasio Tabuanivalu (Kaierau), Brook Tremayne (Kaierau), Devon Johnson (Kaierau), Jamie Robertson (Marist), Ezekiel Anderson (Rātana), Josaia Bogileka (Marist), Samu Kubunavanua (Marist), Apolosi Tanoa (Kaierau).

Happenings

SCHOOLS: The Whanganui secondary school teams resumed their various competitions on Saturday. In the CNI, Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV had a narrow 24-17 loss to St Paul’s Collegiate. The MRU Premier 1 had Whanganui High 1st XV lose 21-12 to Palmerston North Boys High Development, while Cullinane College 1st XV was beaten 36-10 by Waiopehu College. In Premier 2, Collegiate 2nd XV defeated PNBHS 3rd XV 20-14, while Ruapehu College 1st XV lost 25-14 to PNBHS Colts. Premier 3 saw WHS Under 16 beat Awatapu College 33-10. In MRU Youth 1, Collegiate Black lost 36-26 to PNBHS U14a, while in Youth 2 WHS U15 defeated PNBHS Junior 6 by 36-26. Youth 3 Collegiate Blue beat PNBHS Junior Red 17-12. In MRU Girls Division 1, last week WHS lost 48-0 to Feilding High Girls, while Cullinane College defaulted to Manukura. In Wednesday’s games, Cullinane beat Dannevirke-Tararua 47-7, while WHS lost to Manukura 101-0.

MĀORI: A large group of players have been nominated for the wider Whanganui Tāne Māori squad, who had their first muster last week. They are Harlem Hawira, Te Rangi McLeod, Logan Blackburn, Shane Crossan, Mac-James Edmonds, Te Uhi Hakaraia, Christian Hawira, Teihorangi Ponga-Te Huia, Callum Tahau, Jayden Taylor, Keaton Norling, Aaron Wilson, Jaydis Hammond, Tahatika Te Riaki, Jaydn Rourangi, Leyton Comp, Levi Te Ahu Gee, Josh Callaghan, Uriah Wallace, Tuhau Williams, John Prince, Atriane Marino, Jayden Lower, Brad Graeme, Paiki Ponga, Wiremu Morgan, Hoani Woodhead, Eddie Tataurangi, Te Orunui Wakefield, Marius Joseph, Shade Tuaine-Whanau, Aaron Paranihi, Willie Thompson, Ezekiel Anderson, Dale Akuhata, James Barrett, Roy Brown, Michael Conlon, Josh Hanson, Marcus Hirini, Johnson Hiroa, Wiremu Lawrence, Tyrese Payne, Xzaviyah Ralph, Riki Mischefski, Frances Potaka, Leonard Matapuku, Opetini Dryden, Matthew Ihaaka, Daniel Kauika, Te Herou Reu Koro, Akiwa Koro, Jamie Robertson. Coach: Steelie Koro. Manager: Pehira Huwyler.

PASIFIKA: The Whanganui Pasifika squad has been named. They are Pau Stephens, Jaydn Rourangi, Peniani Waqatabu, Bonefasio Tabuanivalu, Ratu Vudiniabola, Nimi V Naisorotabua, Lesuma Jeke, Wyse Verenadau, Solomone Raravula, Samuela Taganekece, Semi Rokosuka, Akariva Nabati, Ama Fialele, Finau Seru Nagera, Faranisisi Satuala, Nemesio Naulu, Manila Malili-Malo-Lauano, Vili Kuruyabaki, Manoa Saulala, Alex Mulipula, Joseph Latu, Elijah Ah Chong, Eremani Vuki, Barba Jrpeka, Sitiveni Salada, Loki Peniasi, Jeffrey Roe, Nu Pulemagafa, Alex Marr. Coach: Joshua Brown.