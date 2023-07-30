The Whanganui under-20s have been taking part in the HYC Heartland Series.

The Summit Electrical Whanganui Under-20s have momentum heading into the double weekend of games in the HYC Heartland Series after a resounding 48-7 win over the Poverty Bay U20s in Napier on Saturday.

Whanganui rocketed out to a 24-0 advantage, and kept up the pressure well throughout the game at Tremain Field.

“We scored pretty much in the first three minutes, and then another one - they were a bit slow to start,” said Whanganui coach Duane Brown.

“We were quite light, size-wise, but that was our strength - moved them left and right. Quick ball and momentum,” Brown said.

Whanganui had to make some alterations in the forward pack, swapping players around from positions they have played at club level, but all came good.

Brown singled out the flankers Jayden Lower and Isaac Jordan.

“They were like twins, just hunt the ball so well, full of energy.”

Aporosa Bulivou led the front row, showing good ball skills for a big man, while Jacob Sciascia was active around the park.

Oscar Deighton and Ryan Tantrum swiftly adjusted to new roles at lock, alongside sole specialist Jack Overwheel, while Atriane Marino shifted from his regular hooker position to No 8.

Out wide, Mitai Hemi was dominant, scoring a hat-trick of tries, while first five Chad Whale impressed and Luke Myers covered the back with his speed.

“When you get a team of farmers and tradies - they’re all fit,” said Brown.

He was most impressed with the teamwork, after the Thursday training session had been about getting the right shape on their formations.

In Saturday’s first round of matches, the Wairarapa U20s also picked up a victory, although they didn’t take the field, as the Horowhenua U20s defaulted the game.

That leaves Whanganui and Wairarapa scrapping for pole position when they meet in the second round in Bulls this Saturday, before Whanganui will have their third game against Horowhenua-Kapiti at the same ground on Sunday.

Around the grounds

Collegiate

The Whanganui Collegiate First XV have held on to their CNI home semifinal spot after a tough 28-28 away draw with rivals Feilding High School on Saturday. The teams could not be separated at fulltime or halftime, which was 14-14.

Their three competition points leaves Collegiate second on the table behind St John’s Hamilton, so they will play third-placed Feilding again in the coming semifinals.

Schools

The Ruapehu College First XV secured a 19-14 home win over Manukura in the MRU Premier 2 grade on Saturday.

Cullinane College First XV lost 31-7 to Feilding High Colts.

In Youth 1, the Whanganui High School Under-15s were beaten 31-29 away to Palmerston North Boys’ High U14A. In Youth 3, Cullinane defeated Tararua College 19-5, while Whanganui Collegiate Blue lost 26-15 at home to QEC Youth on Wednesday and then 60-5 away to Feilding High Hostel on Saturday.

In the MRU Secondary School Girls competition on Wednesday, Whanganui High School beat Dannevirke High School 52-10, while Cullinane College defeated Waiopehu College 51-5.

Final

The Tranzit Coachlines Year 9-10 Boys champions have been found after Rangitīkei College picked up a close-fought 38-32 win over City College at Spriggens Park last Thursday. The Girls 10-a-side competition continues with their playoffs this Thursday.

Farah Palmer

The Manawatū Cyclones have made it two from two to lead the Farah Palmer Cup Championship division after finishing strong for a 34-28 win over the Northland Kauri in Palmerston North on Saturday. Whanganui expats Hollyrae Mete and Mia Maraku were at centre and first five respectively. The Taranaki Whio, with Whanganui’s Hayley Gabriel, lost 41-0 to the Otago Spirit in Ōamaru.