Coach Jason Hamlin needs Whanganui's kickers to step up against North Otago. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby.

It is their most daunting South Island venue in the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship – an Old Golds domain where Steelform Whanganui must rob the treasure chest to keep their Meads Cup hopes alive.

One of the enduring rivalries of the competition plays out its latest chapter on Saturday as Whanganui head to Ōamaru Domain to face North Otago in the battle of fourth place versus fifth.

It is cliched to say that at the halfway point of the round-robin, every game matters – but here, the maths sits in clear contrast.

Whanganui are unlikely to catch the unbeaten sides South Canterbury and Thames Valley but, given they face the other two top-four teams in consecutive games, victory here and next week at home over Ngāti Porou East Coast would go a long way towards them staying in contention for the main silverware.

But before all that can be entertained, first comes the battle against the history book – since 2002, Whanganui have held a 4-8 record at Ōamaru Domain – a painful statistic that includes three Meads Cup final defeats (2007, 2010, 2019).

“[There’s] definitely [a rivalry]. By the looks of them, they’ve had a few good wins,” Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin said.

“It’s a hard place to win.”

Nonetheless, there has been success as well – a 2014 Lochore Cup final triumph and five players in the frame for selection this weekend, a memory of victory in their previous round-robin game down there in 2019.

It could have been six or seven players, but, unfortunately, 11 minutes into his comeback game from a concussion standdown against West Coast, utility forward Ranato Tikoisolomone limped off and is out this week, while prop Gabriel Hakaraia’s AC injury is still not quite right.

However, the front-row stocks remain strong as Hadlee Hay-Horton has completed a remarkably quick recovery from the fractured eye socket he sustained in week one against Thames Valley.

Otherwise, the full squad remains available, although, despite the good weather in the West Coast victory, a bout of flu has travelled through some of the squad, with a handful of them not training on Tuesday.

“We’ve come out of the worst of [winter], so hopefully it’s more preventative stuff,” Hamlin said.

“We’re just going to have to try similar prep to West Coast – North Otago had a decent scrum against South Canterbury.”

To that end, Hamlin was pleased with Raymond Salu’s efforts in the starting prop position, after he was not initially named in the final Heartland squad but stepped up in the absence of Hakaraia and Hay-Horton.

“We want to see more from him - once he gets those core roles right, he’s got a [line] break in him and an offload. He can use his footwork.”

Against West Coast, captain Dane Whale stepped forward as the first-choice goal-kicker and slotted the first five of his six attempts - accepting the role to allow fullback Sheldon Pakinga a little more time to focus on his general play.

Hamlin will look at how his kickers are feeling at Thursday’s training session before deciding on the first string, with utility player Luke Whale also an option should he make the final 23.

“[I] dare say we’re going to need more [goals] against North Otago.”

There was further good news that veteran loose forward Samu Kubunavanua was able to secure release from weekend work to make the two-day trip south, which was still up for discussion at the season’s kick-off.

His ability to get around the park could be crucial against the home side – which started with impressive wins against Mid Canterbury (43-24) and Wairarapa Bush (50-3) before they came up short in their Bill Osborne Taonga challenge of East Coast (38-29), while they came closer than anyone to ending neighbour South Canterbury’s phenomenal Heartland streak – beaten 26-22 in the dying minutes.

“They’ve got two distinct No. 10s – one’s more territory-based, the other’s a runner,” Hamlin said.

“They’re a very big pack. Their No. 8 Junior Fakatoufifita is a big, strong boy, I was with him in the NZ Heartland XV.

“We’ve got to meet that and keep the ball in play. The key is not to go set piece to set piece.

“We saw the benefit of that late in the game on Saturday – moving teams around.”

The side is scheduled to fly out at lunchtime on Friday, and will do some team activities that evening in Ōamaru before a light training run on Saturday morning.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm.

The squad will be chosen from:

Forwards: Matt Ashworth, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Doug Horrocks, Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, Jamie Hughes, Samu Kubunavanua, Josh Lane, Josefa Namosimalua, Konradd Newland, Raymond Salu, Alesana Tofa, Roman Tutauha, Keightley Watson, Emmanuel Wineera.

Backs: Josaia Bogileka, Eben Classen, Lindsay Horrocks, Peceli Malanicagi, Sheldon Pakinga, Timoci Seruwalu, Apolosi Tanoa, Brook Tremayne, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Silio Waqalevu, Dane Whale, Luke Whale.

Apprentice players: Josh Brunger, Neo Tichbon.