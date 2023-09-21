Whanganui take on Wairarapa-Bush at Masterton's Memorial Park this weekend. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Steelform Whanganui feels the need - the need for speed.

Wanting to keep the pressure on Thames Valley in the race to secure the second home Meads Cup semifinal, as the 2023 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship enters its penultimate round-robin weekend, while also looking at back-to-back defences of the Bruce Steel Memorial Cup, Whanganui has made a handful of changes for the trip to Masterton on Saturday.

Facing a Wairarapa-Bush side having their last throw of the dice to make the Top 4, Whanganui have gone for mobility up front on Memorial Park’s infamous artificial turf.

Not a fun landing for the tackled or tackler alike, with teams stocking up on iodine and strapping tape to make sure any scratches and scrapes are well covered to prevent infection, the field does allow running rugby in all weather with a higher bounce on attacking kicks.

There was always going to be a re-working of the front row after reserve prop Keightley Watson suffered another knee injury in last week’s win over Ngāti Porou East Coast.

But coach Jason Hamlin will move original starter Hadlee Hay-Horton back into the loosehead spot after two bench appearances since his injury comeback, while after six reserve appearances, promising hooker Alesana Tofa gets his first Heartland start ahead of cast-iron veteran Roman Tutauha.

Tofa impressed as both hooker and blindside flanker during the club season, being very quick around the field - as seen by his try against East Coast and then a long break that led to the final penalty kick.

With Konradd Newland moving back to the bench, Raymond Salu stays in the starting tighthead spot and will also look for the opportunity to use his deceptive speed, having scored five tries in 13 games for Whanganui.

“It’s an unfortunate injury around Keightley but we’ve got a readymade replacement in [Gabriel] Hakaraia so we’re real fortunate in that space,” Hamlin said on Saturday, as Hakaraia had recovered from his shoulder injury yet had to wait for his comeback due to the talent ahead of him.

Peter-Travis Hay-Horton regains the starting lock berth from Matt Ashworth, although with Newland, Ashworth, halfback Eben Classen and utility back Joshua Brunger on the bench Whanganui won’t lack for mobility and pace late in the game either.

After giving Josefa Namosimalua his chance at the starting blindside role last week, Whanganui have gone back to their former winger-turned-loosie, Samu Kubunavanua, who will be off the mark quick to hound the kick restarts which can lead to big momentum swings on that ground.

The backline remains unchanged and it will be interesting to see what they can uncork. Fullback Peceli Malanicagi enjoyed his previous trip to Memorial Park, scoring a hat trick of tries last year for the McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV.

Centre Alekesio Vakarorogo is sitting on eight tries in six games and would love to go one better than his cousin Vereniki Tikoisolomone by surpassing 13 from the season to reach the Heartland record of 14.

The key work-on from Hamlin this week was maintaining control when they have it and keeping discipline, after East Coast scored three tries against them in the final quarter.

Another facet of the artificial turf is how quickly momentum can swing - one attacking kick or line break and suddenly you’re rushing back to defend your 22m.

Seven members of the current team do not need reminding on their last journey to Memorial Park, the Bruce Steel Cup did not leave with them, beaten 28-18 in the 2019 season opener.

“It’s the discipline areas around just getting a ball or receiving a ball and clearing, and we’re just putting ourselves under pressure,” Hamlin said.

“They’re responding to it mostly, but there’ll be some real key areas to look at for video, and then how we’re going to do that and what we’re going to do about it.”

Having lost all three away games this year, two of them thrashings, Wairarapa Bush have nonetheless kept Memorial Park a fortress, winning high-scoring matches with East Coast (32-31), Poverty Bay (30-24) and Whanganui’s vanquisher King Country (35-26).

Whanganui team

1. Hadlee Hay-Horton; 2. Alesana Tofa; 3. Raymond Salu; 4. Peter-Travis Hay-Horton; 5. Josh Lane; 6. Samu Kubunavanua; 7. Jamie Hughes; 8. Douglas Horrocks; 9. Lindsay Horrocks; 10. Dane Whale; 11. Josaia Bogileka; 12. Timoci Seruwalu; 13. Alekesio Vakarorogo; 14. Apolosi Tanoa; 15. Peceli Malanicagi.

Reserves – Forwards: 16. Roman Tutauha; 17. Konradd Newland; 18. Gabriel Hakaraia; 19. Matthew Ashworth; 20. Josefa Namosimalua; Backs: 21. Eben Classen; 22. Joshua Brunger; 23. Luke Whale.