The win gave Horowhenua-Kāpiti the runners-up spot behind the dominant Wairarapa Bush, who beat them 49-7 on Saturday and then saw off Poverty Bay 36-20 on Sunday to claim an historic championship three-peat.

Heartland Hurricanes coach Darren Larsen then announced his 27-man squad, which includes Whanganui forwards Mat Hammond, Teina-Lee Phillips and Angus Wigglesworth, along with backs Mason Henry, Jahstice Metekingi, Tahatika Te Riaki and Jeff Dorset, with Dorset having also played for the team last year.

After their pre-season match against the McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians, the Heartland Hurricanes will enter the Central Regions tournament against the U19 squads of Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington.

This will be followed by the Glen Osborne Cup match with the Chiefs Heartland U20s on September 13.

Whanganui Pasifika

It was not exactly tropical weather for the Whanganui Pasifika side to have a crack in Lower Hutt on Saturday as they went down in a 49-5 defeat to the Wellington Fijians.

Played as the curtain-raiser to the Steelform Whanganui versus Centurions RFC game in very wet and windy conditions at the Hutt Recreation Ground, both sides were guilty of struggling to hold on to the ball.

Whanganui had a player sinbinned for a professional foul on an attacking scrum and impressive Fijians fullback George Vatuwaliwali scored the first of his two tries.

The hosts extended their lead to 15-0 at halftime and their strong bench came on to continue the carries or put pressure on Whanganui’s attempts to clear the ball, working out to a 29-0 advantage.

Whanganui finally hit back after a couple of penalties to work into position for reserve forward Rusiate Baledreketi to drive in and score, but it proved only a short reprieve.

The Fijians, known colloquially as the “Flyers”, were lining up on the fringes with overlaps to dive in and get four more tries, including right on fulltime, with difficult goalkicking conditions preventing the half-century.

The visitors had to make a few changes to the team who played their opening match, so will hopefully be better reinforced for their remaining home fixtures against the Pasifika teams of Manawatū and Horowhenua-Kāpiti.

Results, August 9-10

McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians beat Wairarapa Bush Barbarians 31-19

Northern Sub-Union lost to Central Hawkes Bay 22-17

Summit Electrial Whanganui U20s lost to Poverty Bay U20s 32-17 and to Horowhenua-Kāpiti U20s 33-31

Whanganui Pasifika lost to Wellington Fijians 49-5