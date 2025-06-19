Utiku are driven up front by brothers James and Gordon Coogan, who have combined for nine tries this year, and they will want to match Counties on the carry.

“The last game we played was a fair bit like that – we always ran into each other a fair bit,” Walker said.

“I don’t expect that will probably change too much, apart from that Counties have got some good backs, they know how to move forward, likewise with Utiku as well.”

Another reason for the move back down the table is Utiku have had a reasonable amount of 2024 players from outside the core group move on.

“We’ve got a sprinkling of new players and quite a few young players – there’s about six or seven 17-year-olds in our squad,” Walker said.

“It’s still a good grade to blood players in, there’s just no age-grade rugby [here for them], which is quite a shame for them in this area.”

Gavin Martin is the goalkicker at first five-eighths or second five, while centre James Downes has found the tryline in recent games.

The franchise player is lock-flanker Joseph Abernethy, with the 23-year-old making four bench appearances in the 2024 Heartland Championship for Whanganui.

“He obviously showed what he did for them last year, so it’s awesome for him and awesome for the club as well,” Walker said.

“He’s been on the injured list for the past few weeks, but we think he’ll be bouncing back for the quarters.”

Tasman Tanning Women’s

The final spot in the Tasman Tanning Women’s semifinals will come right down to the wire in the last round-robin fixtures next weekend.

Fifth-placed Hunterville have one more chance to leapfrog fellow newcomers the Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls into a playoff in their inaugural seasons.

Hunterville lost 57-14 to semifinal-locked Silks Audit Rātana last Friday night at their domain, with both sides getting a seven-point penalty try.

Flanker Tash Kingi got a double for Rātana, while others to dot down included lock Eden-Rose Kumeroa, No 8 Hayley Gabriel and winger Unique Haami-Rerekura.

Second five Mia Maraku slotted five conversions.

The home team’s individual player to score was prop Ocean Kereopa, the try converted by fullback Charlize Cook.

But the Bulls could not extend their three-point buffer after a heavy 100-5 loss at home to the undefeated AGC Training Marist Clovers on Saturday.

Marist centre Meilini Meo scored a hat-trick, No 8 Waimarie Rauhina got a double, while second five Tiana Kauika had a 24-point haul from two tries and seven conversions.

Between the Tamatis – first five Riana Tamati and reserve Rebecca Tamati – two tries and three conversions are credited, while there was also a try-scorer between either Catherine or Taina Nauga.

The other try-scorers were prop Rebekah Manu, lock Jordie Aleke, flanker Kimberly Hunt, winger Taniele McDonnell, fullback Alice Ireton and reserve Tamzyn Newland.

Hunterville will be hoping the Bulls likewise lose without any bonus points against Rātana, while they travel to face the Marton Queenbeez, who defaulted their latest match-up against Byfords Construction Taihape.

Taihape’s last round-robin fixture is at Cooks Gardens against Marist.

Draw

June 27: Rātana v Bulls, 6pm; June 14: Marist v Taihape, Cooks Gardens, 7.30pm; June 28: Marton v Hunterville, Marton Park, 1pm.