Rātana headed to Tauranga to face Rangataua Sports & Culture Club. Photo / Ivy Digital

There was one more fixture for a Tasman Tanning Premier team to play this season as Tāmata Hauhā Rātana headed up to Tauranga to face Rangataua Sports & Culture Club on Saturday.

Closely connected whanau through the Rātana Church, the two clubs were playing for the Jamie “Mantis” Berry Memorial Tāonga, the former captain who won the 2006 Premier title.

This season also commemorated 100 years of the Rosebowl – a trophy gifted by the church, Te Haahi Rātana, to be contested by Māori teams in the Bay of Plenty region.

“We already organising, we have a turn-around, so we’ll invite them down to Rātana next year,” said manager Isaac Fonotoe.