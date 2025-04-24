Marist must solve the puzzle of how to regularly defeat one or more of the Top 4 sides, and it appeared they nearly had the answer in their 22-15 loss to Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield holders Byfords Readi-Mix Taihape on opening day.

“We forced our hand a bit too much, and the bounce of the ball didn’t go our way,” said Koro.

“But we put our best foot forward, and just a bit of patience brought us back into it, and a bit more accuracy in a few areas.”

Much of the improvement could come down to their well-rounded loose forwards, as standout veteran Bradley Graham steps back to a reserve role for the likes of talented Whanganui Under 20’s rep Jayden Garland-Lower, 63-game Steelform Whanganui player Samu Kubunavanua and multi-club veteran Brett Joyes.

“They’re our senior veteran players now, and they’ve never shied away from physical work,” said Koro of Joyes and Kubunavanua.

“Having [Samu] around the team has been a boost, the boys see him around and it gives them that confidence that we’ve got some big bodies here that can help.

“[Brett’s] your typical, old-school style of play - ‘I’m here, I know my role and that’s what I’ll do’.

“Jayden done his [injury] rehab on the offseason well enough, now it’s just trying to get him to stay on the field this year, and that’s just about us managing his minutes, because he’s a handy No7 coming through.”

Another addition is Tim Goodwin, adding great utility value to a backline with talent like Akiwa Koro, Daniel Kauika, Jamie Robertson, and CJ Stowers.

Marist will observe with interest Taihape’s next Shield defence against Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau at Memorial Park, while Rātana host Waverley Harvesting Border in the Pa.

Draw

April 26, 2.35pm kickoffs

Taihape vs Kaierau, Memorial Park (Challenge Shield); Rātana vs Border, Pa.