Whanganui rugby: Marist eye playoff comeback with seasoned players and new talent

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read

Daniel Kauika slots into a talented Marist back line. Photo / Kate Belsham

It is the heavy challenge facing any rugby team that barely missed the championship playoff of their grade – making sure they get back in the following year.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist were gutted their 2024 Tasman Tanning Premier semifinal spot was taken away from them in the last five minutes of their final round robin match by returnees Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, but second year coach Steelie Koro is hoping the players he brought up with him from the senior competition will be better for that baptism of fire.

“You always try to be better than the year before. I knew last year was going to be a little bit tougher with a new, young group.

“But now we’ve maintained the core group of last year, where hopefully our spine is going to be strong.”

Marist must solve the puzzle of how to regularly defeat one or more of the Top 4 sides, and it appeared they nearly had the answer in their 22-15 loss to Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield holders Byfords Readi-Mix Taihape on opening day.

“We forced our hand a bit too much, and the bounce of the ball didn’t go our way,” said Koro.

“But we put our best foot forward, and just a bit of patience brought us back into it, and a bit more accuracy in a few areas.”

Much of the improvement could come down to their well-rounded loose forwards, as standout veteran Bradley Graham steps back to a reserve role for the likes of talented Whanganui Under 20’s rep Jayden Garland-Lower, 63-game Steelform Whanganui player Samu Kubunavanua and multi-club veteran Brett Joyes.

“They’re our senior veteran players now, and they’ve never shied away from physical work,” said Koro of Joyes and Kubunavanua.

“Having [Samu] around the team has been a boost, the boys see him around and it gives them that confidence that we’ve got some big bodies here that can help.

“[Brett’s] your typical, old-school style of play - ‘I’m here, I know my role and that’s what I’ll do’.

“Jayden done his [injury] rehab on the offseason well enough, now it’s just trying to get him to stay on the field this year, and that’s just about us managing his minutes, because he’s a handy No7 coming through.”

Another addition is Tim Goodwin, adding great utility value to a backline with talent like Akiwa Koro, Daniel Kauika, Jamie Robertson, and CJ Stowers.

Marist will observe with interest Taihape’s next Shield defence against Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau at Memorial Park, while Rātana host Waverley Harvesting Border in the Pa.

Draw

April 26, 2.35pm kickoffs

Taihape vs Kaierau, Memorial Park (Challenge Shield); Rātana vs Border, Pa.

