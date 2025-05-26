Advertisement
Whanganui rugby: Marist extend streak in thriller

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read

Marist held off a late Taihape comeback.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist continue to make their 2025 season memorable after another historic win on Saturday.

Picking up their third victory on the trot and their second consecutively away from home, Marist held off a late comeback by home team Byfords Readimix Taihape to claim a 27-24 thriller at Memorial Park.

In a season where they have been making accomplishments for the first time this decade, it was Marist’s first victory at Memorial Park since 2017, which was by a similar scoreline of 26-23.

It was Marist’s first win of any kind over Taihape since 2023 and paid back the narrow 22-15 loss on opening weekend at Spriggens Park in April.

Leading 15-14 and then 20-17 with the clock ticking down, Marist may have thought they were safe with their bonus-point fourth try, but Taihape never give up the battle, especially not at home, and got seven points of their own inside the last 10 minutes to set up the big finale.

Marist halfback Daniel Kauika had another big match with two tries plus a conversion and a penalty, while fullback and backup kicker Te Heru Reu Koro also added a conversion.

The other tries came from Marist’s in-form lock Rongomai McLean-Wanoa and winger Shaun O’Leary.

Taihape picked up a couple of yellow cards which hurt their chances, but they also got an automatic seven-point penalty try.

Their player-provided tries came from hooker Tru Ratana-Horton and reserve forward Sam Reeves, while first five Chad Whale converted both and landed a penalty.

Continuing to lead the Tasman Tanning Senior unbeaten are McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu, who snapped Utiku Old Boys’ three-game winning streak with a 31-17 win at Memorial Park.

Second-placed Forest 360 Marist Knights dominated the big club derby with Direct Connect Marist Celtic 62-18.

At the Country Club, Seales Winslow Pirates scored the last try to pull clear of Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 22-15 for a much-needed win to climb back up to sixth.

McCrea Scanning Counties continued their firm grip on the Whanganui Challenge Shield after a no-nonsense 31-7 win over Border, in a bit of a reunion match with a couple of former Border Premier stars now with Counties facing their old mates.

Border therefore fell back from the Top 8, as Kelso Hunterville leapfrogged them after a tough 22-22 draw at home against Bennett’s Taihape.

Results, May 23-24

Tasman Tanning Premier

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 27 (Daniel Kauika 2, Rongomai McLean-Wanoa, Shaun O’Leary tries; Kauika pen, con, Te Heru Reu Koro con) bt Byfords Readimix Taihape 24 (Tru Hay-Horton, Sam Reeves tries, penalty try; Chad Whale pen, 2 con).

Barracks Challenge Shield – Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 24 (Te Rangatira Waitokia 2, Joe Edwards, Ethan Robinson tries; Sheldon Pakinga 2 con) bt Border 17 (Tom Symes 2, A Vakarorogo tries; Tyrone Albert con). HT: 7-0.

Tasman Tanning Senior

Hunterville Domain: Kelso Hunterville drew with Bennett’s Taihape 22-22.

Memorial Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Utiku Old Boys 31-17.

Macnab Domain – Whanganui Challenge Shield: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Border 31-7.

Spriggens Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Direct Connect Marist Celtic 62-18.

Kaierau Country Club: Seales Winslow Pirates bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 22-15.

Tasman Tanning Women

Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Hunterville 61-0.

Bulls Domain: Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls bt Marton Queenbeez 103-5.

Rātana Pā: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Silks Audit Rātana 37-32.

