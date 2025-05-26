Marist held off a late Taihape comeback.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist continue to make their 2025 season memorable after another historic win on Saturday.

Picking up their third victory on the trot and their second consecutively away from home, Marist held off a late comeback by home team Byfords Readimix Taihape to claim a 27-24 thriller at Memorial Park.

In a season where they have been making accomplishments for the first time this decade, it was Marist’s first victory at Memorial Park since 2017, which was by a similar scoreline of 26-23.

It was Marist’s first win of any kind over Taihape since 2023 and paid back the narrow 22-15 loss on opening weekend at Spriggens Park in April.

Leading 15-14 and then 20-17 with the clock ticking down, Marist may have thought they were safe with their bonus-point fourth try, but Taihape never give up the battle, especially not at home, and got seven points of their own inside the last 10 minutes to set up the big finale.