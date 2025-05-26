Marist halfback Daniel Kauika had another big match with two tries plus a conversion and a penalty, while fullback and backup kicker Te Heru Reu Koro also added a conversion.
The other tries came from Marist’s in-form lock Rongomai McLean-Wanoa and winger Shaun O’Leary.
Taihape picked up a couple of yellow cards which hurt their chances, but they also got an automatic seven-point penalty try.
Their player-provided tries came from hooker Tru Ratana-Horton and reserve forward Sam Reeves, while first five Chad Whale converted both and landed a penalty.
Continuing to lead the Tasman Tanning Senior unbeaten are McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu, who snapped Utiku Old Boys’ three-game winning streak with a 31-17 win at Memorial Park.
Second-placed Forest 360 Marist Knights dominated the big club derby with Direct Connect Marist Celtic 62-18.
At the Country Club, Seales Winslow Pirates scored the last try to pull clear of Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 22-15 for a much-needed win to climb back up to sixth.
McCrea Scanning Counties continued their firm grip on the Whanganui Challenge Shield after a no-nonsense 31-7 win over Border, in a bit of a reunion match with a couple of former Border Premier stars now with Counties facing their old mates.
Border therefore fell back from the Top 8, as Kelso Hunterville leapfrogged them after a tough 22-22 draw at home against Bennett’s Taihape.
Results, May 23-24
Tasman Tanning Premier
Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 27 (Daniel Kauika 2, Rongomai McLean-Wanoa, Shaun O’Leary tries; Kauika pen, con, Te Heru Reu Koro con) bt Byfords Readimix Taihape 24 (Tru Hay-Horton, Sam Reeves tries, penalty try; Chad Whale pen, 2 con).
Barracks Challenge Shield – Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 24 (Te Rangatira Waitokia 2, Joe Edwards, Ethan Robinson tries; Sheldon Pakinga 2 con) bt Border 17 (Tom Symes 2, A Vakarorogo tries; Tyrone Albert con). HT: 7-0.
Tasman Tanning Senior
Hunterville Domain: Kelso Hunterville drew with Bennett’s Taihape 22-22.
Memorial Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Utiku Old Boys 31-17.
Macnab Domain – Whanganui Challenge Shield: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Border 31-7.
Spriggens Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Direct Connect Marist Celtic 62-18.
Kaierau Country Club: Seales Winslow Pirates bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 22-15.
Tasman Tanning Women
Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Hunterville 61-0.
Bulls Domain: Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls bt Marton Queenbeez 103-5.
Rātana Pā: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Silks Audit Rātana 37-32.