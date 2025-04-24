“We were certainly going in prepared for Hunterville, because you know, traditionally with Hunterville, always strong,” said co-coach Campbell Crosson, sharing the duties this season with the returning Duane Brown.

“Our boys did play well, we got off to a very strong start, which you can see in the score when we were up 24-0 at halftime.”

Celtic had a solid preseason with games against Bulls RFC and the Freyberg Old Boys Senior B squad.

“I was kind of surprised, as that was driven by a request from the boys, saying ‘when are we going to get together?‘,” said Crosson.

“It was a good way to get a few kilometres on the clock before the season starts.

“We’ve got a good mix there, especially in the forwards, and some exciting young backs as well.

“We’re actually quite fortunate this season with a good depth of front rowers, which is probably not something a lot of clubs can say they have.

“[Last year] We didn’t hit the heights that we hit in the two years prior, but I think looking at guys that have come back from last season, their debut, make up a good core of our current team.”

Cory Chant, Chubby Jaz Koro and Te Oranga Whareaitu have come back after a season with Rātana, while Jayden Crosby has transferred from Kaierau to join his mates.

Shayden Phillips is back after a long injury layoff, while former Marist Premier captain and 2012 Steelform Whanganui representative Bradley Graham is stepping back to this level in a major pickup.

Fellow veteran Maikara McDonnell remains steadfast, while the evergreen Trevor Gunn is on standby if required – their seasoned minds crucial to guide talented youngsters like Indy Ratana and Izzy Webster, who has joined his father Paul Webster in the team.

Celtic’s official 50th celebrations will be on June 21, Matariki Weekend, where they will play a festive Over 35s Celtic vs Invitational XV game.

But before all that comes, the Senior campaign and first Shield defence, which is away to McCrea Scanning Counties, is on Saturday.

Draw

April 26, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Taihape vs Kaierau, Memorial Park; Pirates vs Ruapehu, Country Club No 2; Hunterville vs Border, Hunterville; Marist Knights vs Utiku Old Boys, Spriggens Park; Challenge Shield: Counties vs Marist Celtic, Macnab Domain (2pm).