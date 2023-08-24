Samu Kubunavanua has played his 50th first-class match for Whanganui after nine seasons.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It was not exactly the balmy tropical weather of his native Fiji, but Steelform Whanganui No. 8 Samu Kubunavanua was able to bask in an important milestone in Westport on Saturday.

In torrential rain against Buller, Kubunavanua jogged out for his 50th first-class match for Whanganui - a feat that has taken nine seasons and seen significant reinvention for the veteran, who turned 34 this month.

Arriving in the WRFU by way of the Utiku Old Boys club, later joining the now-defunct Ngamatapouri RFC before linking up this season with Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, Kubunavanua debuted off the bench in the 2014 Heartland Championship season opener against Mid Canterbury in Ashburton.

He had established himself on the wing by the end of that Lochore Cup-winning campaign and was then one of the form players of the entire competition in 2015 – scoring nine tries, including the Sky TV Try of the Year in Timaru against South Canterbury in the Meads Cup final.

Kubunavanua was rewarded with a spot in the Hurricanes Development XV in 2016 and continued on as either starting winger or utility back to win his second and third Meads Cups with Whanganui, scoring a try in the 2017 final against Horowhenua-Kāpiti in Levin.

As well as Heartland rugby, he played in the 2016-17 Ranfurly Shield challenges of Waikato and Canterbury, respectively.

It was after this great run that setbacks occurred, as a succession of leg injuries saw him miss the 2018 representative season. With lost pace, he transitioned to becoming a loose forward at club level, making the Whanganui side again in 2019 to finish Meads Cup runners-up, although the squad’s tremendous depth at flanker restricted him to one start and a handful of bench appearances.

Injury meant Kubunavanua missed the short 2020 Covid representative season, while shoulder surgery saw him sit out the entirety of 2021.

But the talented Fijian became Whanganui’s Renaissance man last season - now injury-free and firmly settled into loose forward techniques, he played every game of the march to another Meads Cup runners-up season, beginning off the bench but soon making the blindside flanker position his own.

Taking on the No. 8 role this campaign, Kubunavanua will be on the road again to Taumaranui this Saturday for the Week 3 match with King Country, but there will be an occasion to honour his achievement the following week at home against West Coast.

From his 50 games, he has scored 19 tries for Whanganui at 96 points (one try in the 2016 season was under the experimental six-point laws).

Watch the 2015 Try of the Year here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K87wL_4MwS8.

Heartland wrap

The pride of the Hanan Shield Districts sits on top of the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship standings after a couple of big wins in Week 2 on Saturday.

North Otago will be eyeing a couple of big trophies in the next two weekends, as they topped the table following a 50-3 smashing of the long-travelling Wairarapa-Bush in Oamaru.

The game was virtually over at 31-3 come halftime, giving the southerners confidence before they head to Ruatōria this weekend to challenge East Coast for the Bill Osborne Taonga, knowing the Coasters lost away to Wairarapa-Bush in Week 1.

To do so would set up the first real “super-clash” of the season, as undefeated and defending Meads Cup-holders South Canterbury will bring the Hanan Shield to Oamaru in Week 4.

South Canterbury extended their Heartland record streak to 23 games, travelling to Taupō to defeat King Country 45-21.

The hosts had led 14-0 early but, being such a polished outfit, the Cantabrians then poured on 31 unanswered points before halftime to set up a comfortable win.

The third Hanan Shield Districts team, Mid Canterbury, were not as successful in their trip to Ruatōria, as East Coast made their first successful 2023 defence of the Taonga, winning 19-8.

That leaves the Ashburton union stuck down at the bottom of the table on zero points with King Country and Horowhenua-Kāpiti, who lost 48-28 in a try-scoring shootout with West Coast in Levin.

Despite the long trip from Greymouth, the Coasters led 27-13 at halftime and went on with it in the second stanza.

The true test of whether this season is West Coast’s return to respectability will be during the next three games with Thames Valley, Whanganui and South Canterbury.

The Swampfoxes followed up their win over Whanganui with a victory at home, but only just against Poverty Bay, winning 24-17 in Te Aroha.

The visitors led 12-0 early and held a narrow 12-10 advantage at halftime before Thames Valley took control in the second half for a 24-12 turnaround, then Poverty Bay scored late to give themselves a chance.

Results, Week 2

Thames Valley bt Poverty Bay 24-17. HT: 12-10.

East Coast bt Mid Canterbury 19-8. HT: 5-3.

West Coast bt Horowhenua-Kāpiti 48-28. HT: 27-13.

South Canterbury bt King Country 45-21. HT: 31-14.

North Otago bt Wairarapa Bush 50-3. HT: 31-3.

Whanganui bt Buller 13-5. HT: 10-5.

Happenings

UNDER-16: The AGC Training Whanganui U16 Boys’ team has been named. The team is – Forwards: Dayton Muru Albert, Te Orangi Te Riaki, Jim Rowe, Riley Coogan, William Waitokia, Drevahn Wood (all Ruapehu), Archie Hamilton (Collegiate), Carlos Hay-Martin, Taylor Hay-Martin, Marika Tukuwasa Delai, Ejae Cunningham-Beets (all Whanganui High), Crighton Johnston, Jahkobe Ahhoi, Zane Annabell (all Cullinane). Backs: Chrissy Winter (Ruapehu), Azlian Wall (Ruapehu), David Mulipola (Rangitīkei), Maurice Mow, Sam McDougal, George Ormsby, Parlay Clarke (all Collegiate), Caleb Houlahan, Mason Henry, Kingi Edwards (all WHS).

SCHOOLS: A great comeback by the Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XV was not enough to prevent a 33-28 loss to Manukura in the MRU Premier 2 final at Ongley Park on Wednesday. Trailing 28-7 at halftime and 33-7 shortly afterwards, Collegiate chipped away at the score but ran out of time on the clock. There was better news in the MRU Youth 1 final, as Collegiate Black defeated Manukura 27-22. The Youth 3 final on Saturday will see Cullinane College Under-15 face Palmerston North Boys’ High Junior 6 at 9.30am.

HURRICANES: The Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s, with their strong Whanganui contingent, will kick off their Central Region Shield campaign against competition favourites Wellington U19 in Palmerston North on Saturday. Manawatū U19 and Hawke’s Bay U19 will play at the same time. The selected Whanganui players include Lafo Takiari Ah Ching, Mitai Hemi, Joshua Brunger, Aporosa Bulivou, Atriane Marino, Chad Whale and Steelform Whanganui’s Eben Claassen. Todd Cowan is assistant coach and Chris Back is manager.

MEN’S NPC: Two of the teams with Whanganui expats continue to sit unbeaten on top of the Bunnings NPC standings. On Saturday, Taranaki with Stephen Perofeta and Adam Lennox beat Waikato 29-17 in Hamilton, with Lennox scoring two tries including a stunning kick chase. On Sunday, Harry Godfrey and Hunter Morrison’s Hawke’s Bay held on for a 33-32 thriller at home against Jona Nareki’s Otago. Saturday also saw Brett Cameron and Te Rangitira Waitokia’s Manawatū lose 68-26 to Canterbury in Christchurch, with Cameron slotting two conversions in his 20th blazer game for the union.