Whanganui rugby: Key players return ahead of final pre-season hit-out

Border’s Alekesio Vakarorogo comes back into the Whanganui side for the last pre-season hitout.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Steelform Whanganui will welcome back their most experienced back and likely both their talented Fijian outside backs for their final preseason hit-out against the Wellington Centurions tomorrow.

After taking a break for farming commitments and a trip to see family in Fiji respectively, Waverley Harvesting Border’s four-peat halfback Lindsay Horrocks and midfielder Alekesio Vakarorogo come back into the side.

In addition, player of origin midfielder Timoci “Jim” Seruwalu had one more fitness test to get through on Thursday to make his return to Whanganui colours after a club season in Manawatu.

Horrocks and Seruwalu are incumbent 2022 NZ Heartland XV players, alongside fellow veterans Dane Whale and Roman Tutauha.

On the wing last season, Vakarorogo shared the Whanganui player of the year award with No 8 Semi Vodosese, now in Hawke’s Bay.

He scored ten tries during the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship campaign.

“All raring to go, he’ll play anywhere you want him to,” said coach Jason Hamlin.

Vakarorogo and Seruwalu’s returns would be well timed as new centre Silio Waqalevu, impressive in the narrow loss to the Hawke’s Bay Saracens, picked up a training injury and will be rested this week.

After being unavailable for the Saracens match, flanker Samu Kubunavanua also returns to action to strengthen the loose forwards.

“There’s a bit more leadership in that forward pack, while Aleki and Jim give us a bit more strike power,” said Hamlin.

“As we get some back, but looks like we have a couple of unavailability’s with work and that.”

In addition, fullback Sheldon Pakinga banged his leg in the Saracens match and is likely to be rested for this game.

“We may err on the side of caution there, to make sure he’s all good for next weekend.”

Likewise, veteran flanker Jamie Hughes continues to work with the physio and is still on target to be available for the Heartland opener against Thames Valley.

“Which is a better prognosis than what we thought originally – a heck of a lot better.”

Horrocks returning means apprentice player Eben Classen has been released to play for the Summit Electrical Whanganui Under 20′s this weekend in their HYC Heartland Series games, as has outside back Josh Brunger after recovering from his broken foot in late April.

Saturday work commitments means prop Raymond Salu was down to play Thursday night’s game for the McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV against NZ Marist Under 20′s.

He along with the other five props have their last chance to impress as Hamlin has delayed choosing his finalised Heartland squad until after these games.

“That will be named probably Sunday or Monday.

“They’ve done that [hard work] in the games we’ve had, they’ve made it a hard choice.”

In the Game of Three Halves against NZ Defence Force and last week with the Saracens, the “shadow” Whanganui team performed well, but the wider squad couldn’t quite shut the game down, giving up leads.

Hamlin knows that giving more players extra game time has led to disjointed defensive shapes, but he is likely to be looking to settle against what will be a formidable Centurions squad.

Centurions have beaten Whanganui in the 2021 and 2022 preseasons, and with the Wellington Lions so strong following a dream 2022 where they won the Ranfurly Shield and then the NPC title, there is likely a flow-on effect with talent to spare in the development side.

“They’ve got it all. It suits our purpose to play good, quality opposition,” said Hamlin.

“We’re still trying to work on our style of play and put that out there.

“Then making sure we get our defensive structure, so that people sing off the same song sheet.

“Get our one on one tackling squared away, we can defend more solidly.

“They’re games you got to get on the right side of, but it’s about laying the platform of what you want to do next week.”

Kickoff is 2.30pm at Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua.

The potential available squad

Forwards: Gabriel Hakaraia, Keightley Watson, Ranato Tikoisolomone, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Konradd Newland, Emmanuel Wineera, Roman Tutauha, Alesana Tofa, Peter Travis Hay-Horton, Josh Lane, Matt Ashworth, Neo Tichbon, Samu Kubunavanua, Doug Horrocks, Josefa Namosimalua.

Backs: Lindsay Horrocks, Winslin Klassen, Dane Whale, Josaia Bogileka, Apolosi Tanoa, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Timoci Seruwalu, Peceli Malanicagi, Tiari Mumby.